Huddersfield Town's five game unbeaten streak came to an end over the weekend as they lost out 1-0 to Swansea City in South Wales.

Neil Warnock's side have managed to climb out of the bottom three having collected 11 points from a possible 15 in the games prior to that and will be eyeing a return to winning ways on Tuesday night against Sunderland.

Sunderland are, of course, in with a shout of the play-offs at this stage, having beaten Birmingham City 2-1 over the weekend to move within two points of the top-six.

Early Huddersfield Town team news v Sunderland

Huddersfield's turnaround has been very impressive under Warnock. That's even more the case when you consider some of the players that have been missing through injury for large chunks of the season.

Ahead of Saturday's defeat to Swansea, Huddersfield's pre-match team news confirmed seven absentees in total through injury or illness.

Lee Nicholls' shoulder problem has plagued him since the start of 2023 and, although he's returned to training, it's not quite clear when he will be ready to play again. Ollie Turton and Yuta Nakayama are two long-term defensive absentees with knee and Achilles problems, respectively.

Tino Anjorin hasn't played since September due to illness and then an ankle injury, whilst Duane Holmes and Kieran Phillips have ankle and hamstring problems that ruled them out.

Kian Harratt was also absent at Swansea with illness and is probably the most likely to return if he's shaken that off.

Other than that, you'd expect Warnock to be leaning on a similar pool of players to what we saw at Swansea on the weekend, albeit with the temptation to rotate a few given the travelling and short turnaround from Saturday to Tuesday.

Josh Koroma and Josh Ruffels are two that, you'd think, might be recalled to the starting line-up.

What's next for Huddersfield?

The fixture with Sunderland on Tuesday comes quite quickly after Saturday's trip to Swansea, yet it's Huddersfield last fixture until April 30th owing to Sheffield United's participation in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Warnock's side travel to Cardiff City on April 30th for what will be a huge fixture, before entertaining the Blades on May 4th.

The Terriers' season concludes with a game against Reading FC at the John Smith's Stadium on May 8th. Huddersfield are currently a point clear of Reading and the relegation zone heading into the midweek round of fixtures.