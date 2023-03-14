Huddersfield Town team news: The players set to miss Norwich City match

Huddersfield Town are looking for a welcome boost tomorrow evening in the Championship when they host David Wagner’s Norwich City at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Wagner remains a popular figure in Huddersfield having delivered Premier League football in 2017 and he will return to the away dugout tomorrow night with his play-off chasing Norwich side.

On paper, Huddersfield will be up against it, with Neil Warnock’s side cemented in the Championship’s relegation zone and faced with a bleak picture on and off the pitch.

Early Huddersfield team news v Norwich

Warnock is hopeful of recovering Danny Ward for this fixture against Norwich, having been without him on Saturday in the 1-0 defeat to West Brom.

Ward took two heavy challenges in last week’s 0-0 draw with Bristol City and was forced off at half-time. Whilst he’s “still not right” Warnock is hopeful that the game coming on Wednesday rather than Tuesday gives him a chance.

Neil Warnock: "We're hopeful that Wardy will recover, he's still not right but he's got another 24 hours. "He's played for me twice before and he's always been an example to everybody, a really good professional – he's a great lad to have around."#htafc — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) March 14, 2023

Huddersfield’s list of absentees at West Brom was a lengthy one, headlined by Lee Nicholls, who remains on the sidelines with a shoulder injury.

Ollie Turton has a season-ending knee injury and Jaheim Headley is another defender that’s currently out of the side with a hamstring injury. Yuta Nakayama, meanwhile, remains on the road to recovery following an Achilles injury.

There are more problems in midfield with Duane Holmes and Pat Jones both out of the side with calf injuries. Anthony Knockaert is a third creative player that’s been missing recently owing to personal issues.

Kieran Phillips has a hamstring problem that ruled him out of Saturday’s game with West Brom. He was the ninth player listed with an absence in Town’s confirmed team news at the Hawthorns.

Beyond Ward, it’s not clear who else of the players mentioned above might be available to Warnock. Despite Holmes returning to the grass, Warnock isn’t wanting to rush him and there’s doubts within the medical team about Scott High’s fractured hand.

Matty Pearson, though, should be in contention to play once more with his withdrawal at West Brom nothing to do with an injury. Instead, Warnock confirmed (via Yorkshire Live) that the change was tactical to bring Rarmani Edmonds-Green on.

Huddersfield are currently six points adrift of safety in the Championship with 10 games of the season remaining.