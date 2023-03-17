Huddersfield Town head to Millwall this weekend in the Championship, with Neil Warnock set to be without a number of first-team players at the Den.

Warnock has managed just one win since returning to Huddersfield as manager, as his task in keeping the club in the division this season becomes greater and greater.

The 74-year-old has faced the likes of Burnley, Coventry City, West Brom and Norwich City since returning, with the table staying true to itself in just about all of those fixtures. His only win so far came against Birmingham City, although he picked up a morale boosting point against Norwich on Wednesday night.

There's a quick turnaround between that game and Saturday, though, with Huddersfield heading to London to face Millwall.

Huddersfield team news v Millwall

Unfortunately for Warnock, he won't be recovering any injured players this side of the international break, with a similar squad that faced Norwich set to travel south.

Danny Ward has been struggling recently but should be fit, as will Josh Koroma, who didn't last 90 minutes against Norwich after an energetic performance.

There are some long-term absentees in the Huddersfield squad like Lee Nicholls (shoulder) and Ollie Turton (knee). Their season has been ended prematurely owing to injury and there's no expectation that either will make a miraculous recovery for Warnock.

Tino Anjorin (ankle) is another player absent with no return date.

The closest players to a return appear to be Scott High, Duane Holmes and Anthony Knockaert. High has fractured his hand and isn't worth risking, whilst Holmes' calf injury is slowly clearing up and he should step up his return over the international break. Knockaert, meanwhile, has been absent owing to personal reasons.

Other players missing right now include Jaheim Headley (hamstring) and Yuta Nakayama (Achilles). Pat Jones is out with a calf injury and Kieran Phillips (hamstring) made up the list of absentees Huddersfield detailed ahead of their draw with Norwich.

How does the table look for Huddersfield?

Huddersfield are currently 23rd in the table having collected 33 points so far this season. They are six adrift of safety and cut adrift in the bottom three with Blackpool (22nd) and Wigan Athletic (24th).

They still face Burnley, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers, as well as Millwall, meaning they take on five of the current top-six between now and the end of the season.