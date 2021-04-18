Huddersfield Town targeting deal for seven-goal Championship striker

Huddersfield Town are keen to re-sign striker Jordan Rhodes when his contract at Sheffield Wednesday expires at the end of this season, a report from a print edition of The Sun (18/04, p67) has claimed.

Rhodes first rose to prominence during a prolific spell with the Terriers after joining from Ipswich in 2009, scoring 86 goals in just 147 appearances for the Yorkshire club before leaving for Blackburn in the summer of 2012.

Although he was similarly prolific for Blackburn, Rhodes has since struggled to replicate that form, although he has shown some signs of promise this season, netting seven goals in 32 league appearances for Wednesday.

That looks as though it could be in vain with the Owls facing relegation to League One, meaning Rhodes could be on the move this summer, with Cardiff already said to be keen to give the 31-year-old a place in the Championship for next season.

Now however, it seems as though the Bluebirds are not alone in their pursuit of Rhodes, with this latest report claiming that Huddersfield are keen to win the race to bring the striker back to the John Smith’s Stadium this summer.

Are these 22 Huddersfield Town shirt facts true or false?

1 of 22 The club have always had blue and shite striped shirts? True False

It is thought that Huddersfield will look to complete a deal when they have secured their Championship status for next season, and Rhodes is said to live close to the area, which could sway things in their favour.

As things stand, Huddersfield are currently 18th in the Championship table, eight points clear of the relegation zone, although they have played three games more than 22nd placed Rotherham.

The Verdict

This could be a really good signing for Huddersfield if they pull it off.

The Terriers have struggled for goals this season, and they themselves know just how big an impact Rhodes can have in that department, especially now he is looking closer to his best this season.

You also feel as though this would be a hugely popular deal with the club’s supporters, and since he could be available on a free transfer this summer, this could be one well worth looking into for the Terriers.

Indeed, you feel Rhodes himself could be tempted by a return to Huddersfield given the connection he already has with the club, and the fact that it ought to secure him Championship football for next season at least.