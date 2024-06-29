Huddersfield Town have opened talks with Plymouth Argyle’s Mickel Miller over a summer move.

According to Football Insider, the Terriers are hoping to sign the wing-back in preparation for life back in League One.

Michael Duff has been placed in charge at the Yorkshire outfit, and is now looking to build a team capable of competing for promotion to the Championship at the first attempt.

Miller is set to become a free agent at the end of the month following the end of his Plymouth contract.

The 28-year-old featured 34 times in the second division last year for the Pilgrims as they narrowly avoided relegation to the third tier with a 21st place finish in the table, although he was in and out of the starting 11 at Home Park.

Mickel Miller - Plymouth Argyle league appearances by season (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) 2022-23 9 (5) 2023-24 34 (19)

Mickel Miller transfer latest

Huddersfield are aiming to beat a number of clubs in the race to sign Miller this summer ahead of his impending departure from Plymouth.

Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City have both been linked with a move to sign Miller as a free transfer.

Portsmouth, Preston North End and Oxford United were also reportedly interested in the wing-back, but it is believed that Pompey have since pulled out of the running.

The Terriers have now moved ahead of clubs in the race to his signature though, with talks underway over a potential contract.

Miller has been with Plymouth since the summer of 2022, joining from Rotherham United on a two-year deal.

A number of injury issues in the 2022/23 campaign prevented him from playing much of a role in Steven Schumacher’s side gaining promotion to the Championship, featuring just nine times in the team’s League One title triumph.

But he went on to cement himself as a regular presence in and around the starting 11 last year, playing 34 times in the Championship, including 19 starts.

Mickel Miller pursuit is a positive step from Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield earned a reported £6 million in the sale of Jack Rudoni to Coventry City following their relegation.

Duff will be hoping to reinvest that money back into improving the first team squad, with a view to pushing for a top two spot in League One next season.

Along with the pursuit of Miller, the Terriers have also been chasing the signature of Charlton Athletic’s Alfie May.

It has been reported that the club has submitted an offer in the region of £750,000 for the 30-year-old, which has been apparently accepted by the Addicks.

Miller will be a natural fit for Duff’s preferred style of play, giving Huddersfield an experienced option at wing-back, should he arrive.

Given he will be a free agent next month, this is also quite an affordable addition, and a solid use of their resources.

This is a shrewd move, and beating out Championship competition to win his signature would be a great endorsement of their future plans from Miller.

Huddersfield will need to show ambition this summer in order to bounce back after a disappointing relegation to League One, and this would be a good way to go about that.