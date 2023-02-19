Huddersfield Town takeover update emerges as a group watches Stoke City clash and a potential investor enters talks

A consortium travelled to the bet365 Stadium to watch Huddersfield Town’s 3-0 defeat against Stoke City as they weigh up whether to make a formal bid for the Terriers, according to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

Unfortunately for the West Yorkshire outfit, they were unable to put on a show for these potential investors in midweek with their dismal showing in Staffordshire summing up their season so far.

Remaining in the relegation zone at this point despite their 2-1 victory over Birmingham City yesterday, they will be hoping to climb out of the bottom three under the stewardship of Neil Warnock who made the perfect start to life at the John Smith’s Stadium this weekend.

There are multiple parties interested in securing a deal for the relegation-threatened Terriers though, according to this morning’s report from Nixon.

An American businessperson, who has reportedly failed in their quest to take control of an English club before, is believed to be in talks with the Terriers regarding a potential takeover deal with current owner Dean Hoyle prepared to sell.

Huddersfield, however, are wary of their situation are in and are hoping that their current league position doesn’t prevent any interested party from pulling out of a potential agreement.

They currently sit in 22nd place – but are now just two points adrift of safety following their win against John Eustace’s side.

The Verdict:

The fact the American has failed to take control of a club before means that the Terriers’ supporters may not be too hopeful of a deal going through.

However, reports that more than one party is interested can only be good news because it feels as though Hoyle has taken the Terriers as far as he can.

After playing a part in guiding the club to the Premier League, it would be a massive shame if they were to be relegated under his stewardship but the appointment of Warnock has given them a real chance of getting to safety.

If they can secure 21st position at the end of the season and the Terriers are then sold shortly after, Hoyle will probably be satisfied and feel as though he doesn’t have unfinished business at the John Smith’s Stadium.

That will allow him to hand over control of the club willingly because he will be able to close this chapter without feeling as though he should have done more. His health issues mean he should be looking to put himself first anyway, so a sale is in the interests of all parties concerned.