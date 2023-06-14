Huddersfield Town are currently undergoing a takeover situation in the middle of the summer transfer window.

It was announced in March that an agreement had been reached with American Kevin Nagle.

The businessman is set to take over with a 100 per cent stake in the Championship side.

What is the Huddersfield Town takeover situation?

Dean Hoyle completed a deal to purchase the remaining 75 per cent of the club’s shares, giving him total control over the Terriers.

Hoyle followed this up by agreeing a full sale of the Yorkshire club to Nagle, which is still yet to be finalised.

Huddersfield are preparing for another season in the Championship after securing their place in the division with a run of good form in the final weeks.

Neil Warnock arrived in February with the objective of turning things around after a difficult first half of the season.

The Terriers finished 18th in the table just 12 months after losing the play-off final to Nottingham Forest.

The new owner will have to move quickly in order to fund improvements in the first team squad in order to get back to challenging for promotion to the Premier League.

What is going on at Huddersfield Town currently?

It is expected that the deal will close soon, with Nagle still awaiting approval from the EFL.

The EFL are currently going over their routine owners and directors test that all clubs must undertake when subject to an accepted takeover bid.

A new CEO has been installed at the club, indicating that this process is coming to an end and that approval is expected.

Jake Edwards has stepped into the role, replacing David Baldwin.

The former striker spent eight years as president of the United Soccer League in the US.

Meanwhile, Warnock has also been appointed as the first team coach for next year with the 74-year-old confirming that he will continue after initial concerns he would walk away following the end of the campaign.

The veteran coach initially retired from management in April 2022, but was convinced to join the Terriers in their bid to avoid relegation earlier this year.

Warnock has signed a one-year deal that will keep him at the helm at the John Smith Stadium for another 12 months.

That means planning can now begin on how to prepare the team for the season ahead.

The transfer window is now also open, so incoming and outgoings may start ramping up at the club in the coming weeks.