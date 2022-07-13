Huddersfield Town take transfer stance as Nottingham Forest launch eight-figure bid to secure star duo

Premier League side Nottingham Forest have bid somewhere in the region of £10m to £12m in an attempt to lure Huddersfield Town star duo Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo to the City Ground, according to The Athletic.

A bid for O’Brien was revealed by The Telegraph journalist John Percy, who believes a deal could now be close for the midfielder after seeing him heavily linked with a move away from the John Smith’s Stadium in recent months.

It was unclear whether the Reds would continue their pursuit of Toffolo after managing to get Omar Richards through the door – but with their lack of depth in this area – they are still seemingly keen on providing the ex-Reading man with stiff competition for his starting spot.

As per The Athletic, wing-back Toffolo is valued at just £2.5m with the Terriers triggering a 12-month contract extension on his existing contract this summer, though that means his deal in West Yorkshire will expire next year unless he puts pen to paper on fresh terms.

With Steve Cooper interested in luring both to the City Ground, they have reportedly launched a bid of around £10m to £12m to try and seal a double deal for two of Danny Schofield’s best assets.

However, it’s believed the Terriers value O’Brien at around £12m alone, with this saga potentially set to drag on for the foreseeable future because of that.

The Verdict:

Although this is an attractive amount of money for Schofield who may have quite a bit of that money at his disposal for transfers if he was to let both go, he should be looking to get £12m for O’Brien if his release clause is that high.

The midfield may want to ply his trade in the top flight – but his deal in Yorkshire doesn’t expire until the summer of 2025 and with this – they can demand that any side who wants their star player can activate his release clause.

Looking at the amount of power the second-tier side now have at the negotiating table with the midfielder signing fresh terms last year, getting him tied down to a new deal has proven to be crucial in maximising his price tag.

It’s just a shame they haven’t been able to get Toffolo to sign fresh terms too – because the left-sided player was a crucial asset going forward last season and helped to compensate for the lack of goals that the likes of Jordan Rhodes and Josh Koroma scored.

He would be a massive miss if he was to depart the club in the coming months – but if he doesn’t sign a new deal – it would probably be in their best interests to sell him.