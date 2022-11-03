Huddersfield Town sweating on new injury blows after Sunderland defeat

Huddersfield Town are sweating on injuries picked up by Yuta Nakayama and Ben Jackson in last night’s clash with Sunderland.

Mark Fotheringham’s side slipped to a fourth defeat in eight fixtures under the Scot’s watch last night, losing 2-0 to Sunderland.

Alex Pritchard and Amad Diallo struck in the second-half to secure the points for Sunderland, who left Huddersfield rooted to the foot of the Championship table.

Worryingly for Huddersfield, they picked up two serious-looking injuries.

Nakayama was stretchered from the field on the stroke of half-time with what looked like a knee injury. The reaction on the Japan international’s face suggested it might be serious enough to rule him out of the coming World Cup, which he looked set to be playing at.

Then, late in the game, Jackson was carried from the field after a challenge with Abdoullah Ba.

It’s now a waiting game for Huddersfield, with Fotheringham unable to provide a concrete update on either players following the game.

“The game went that quickly that I’ve not had chance to assess their injuries. I was trying to focus on getting ourselves in a situation to win the game or at least push for a draw that was the minimum we deserved,” Fotheringham stated in his press conference.

“I’ll sit and have conversations with the medical staff in the next few days.”

Defeat for Huddersfield against Sunderland leaves them 24th in the Championship table.

They travel to Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers next week, before welcoming Swansea City to the John Smith’s Stadium for their final game before the World Cup.

The Verdict

It never rains, it pours. That’s the case for Huddersfield Town when it comes to injuries.

Matty Pearson has been out all season, Jonathan Hogg is currently sidelined and hasn’t been available to Fotheringham, Tino Anjorin can’t shake his illness, Tyreece Simpson has been signed and not played, whilst Ollie Turton is facing months on the sidelines.

Now, two of Huddersfield’s more impressive performers have picked up fresh problems against Sunderland.

Fotheringham needs some luck.

