Huddersfield Town sweating on availability of key duo ahead of Blackburn Rovers clash

Huddersfield Town will assess Jonathan Hogg and Lewis O’Brien on Monday afternoon as they sweat on the duo’s fitness ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.

Hogg was replaced late in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Swansea City by Mipo Odubeko, before O’Brien (leg) was seen in considerable discomfort in the closing stages after Carlos Corberan had used all his substitutes.

Corberan is now hindered by a short turnaround in fixtures, with Hogg and O’Brien both major doubts ahead of Huddersfield hosting Blackburn.

“They will be assessed today by the doctors,” Corberan revealed to his morning press conference.

“They will arrive (at the training ground) at 1pm because we have training at 3pm, so I cannot give you this answer right now. I will be waiting until they arrive here and when the doctor has checked them to see if they can or cannot play.

“I hope that both can play.”

Explaining the recovery process of his players, Corberan underlined why it was too early to rule them out or confirm their involvement.

He continued: “Until they’ve been with the doctors I will not know. As I always say, the second day after the game is a key day because the next day after a game everyone is fatigued – especially when you travel – but if there is going to be any issues, they will appear today.

“That’s why they have to be checking the players that finished the game with problems. That could be O’Brien, it could be Hoggy. They will be assessed by the doctors today to see how they are.”

There are other calls to be made with regard to selection. However, again, Corberan is having to see what the state of play is with his squad over the course of Monday afternoon.

The Spaniard stated: “We haven’t had our last training session yet and made the final assessments. A couple of players always arrive with some doubts, but let’s see the medical advice today and how they reacted to their recovery yesterday.

“We will also see how they react today, I will know more after training today.”

Rolando Aarons and Danny Ward were two players that missed the trip to Swansea despite not carrying any injury heading into the game. They come back into contention against Blackburn, with Corberan seemingly leaning towards Ward coming back into his starting line-up.

Fraizer Campbell was handed the responsibility of leading the line against the Swans, whilst Odubeko was amongst the subs, despite plenty of calls from supporters to start him.

