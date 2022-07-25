Huddersfield Town sweating on availability of 28-year-old ahead of Burnley clash

Huddersfield Town are sweating on the fitness of Matty Pearson ahead of their opening game of the Championship season against Burnley on Friday night.

Pearson, who missed the backend of last season with an injury, limped out of the weekend’s pre-season clash with Bolton Wanderers, lasting only 10 minutes.

The centre-back was then seen boarding the team coach in a protective boot, leaving plenty of questions to be answered.

Danny Schofield confirmed post-match that Pearson was set for a scan on Sunday, with the 28-year-old now seemingly a doubt just days before the season kicks off against Burnley at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday.

Pearson featured 37 times in the Championship last season, scoring three goals and contributing to an improved defensive performance under Carlos Corberan.

On paper, he and Tom Lees look to be Schofield’s standout defensive partnership heading into a new era.

Yuta Nakayama is someone that can potentially come in alongside Lees, whilst Will Boyle is another natural left-sided defender if he’s shaken off illness.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green is currently floating around the Huddersfield squad as a different option following his impressive spell with Rotherham United last season.

The Verdict

It’s going to be a worrying couple of days for Huddersfield’s supporters as they sweat on Pearson’s fitness ahead of Burnley.

Schofield will meet with the press later in the week and likely provide an update on Pearson.

Whether he makes Friday or not remains to be seen, but Huddersfield do have options in Nakayama and Boyle, whilst there’s intrigue as to how Edmonds-Green can fill in this coming season.

