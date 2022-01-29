Huddersfield Town, Swansea City and Blackpool eyeing Manchester City youngster

Huddersfield Town, Swansea City and Blackpool are all interested in a loan move for Morgan Rogers according to Sky Sports (Transfer Centre, 29th January, 10.16am).

The 19-year-old has managed just one start in the league at Bournemouth so far this season and looks set to be recalled and sent out to an alternative Championship destination.

Oostende and Aberdeen are also potential destinations for the England U20 international who impressed on loan at Lincoln City last season.

Swansea City and Blackpool jump out as clubs who would most likely be able to provide Rogers with more regular game time.

Danel Sinani, Josh Koroma, Sorba Thomas and Duane Holmes have all been valued contributors at the John Smith’s Stadium for the Terriers this season and would make it difficult for Rogers to establish himself in the first team.

Rogers’ loan spell with the Cherries included an option to buy, which looks off the cards at the moment, however, that could become more significant in persuading Bournemouth to be patient for the remainder of the season to provide the platform for the 19-year-old to prove himself to Scott Parker.

The brand of football that Russell Martin is looking to implement at Swansea will definitely be turning heads at Manchester City and therefore South Wales feels like an appealing move for Rogers.

The Verdict

With Jordan Garrick, Liam Cullen and Morgan Whittaker all spending time away from the Swansea.com Stadium on loan there is plenty of room for a player of Rogers’ ability and style.

Martin can be trusted to give him a valuable learning experience and a competitive one at that with the Swans expected to push back towards the top half in the coming months.

Rogers is definitely capable as a Championship threat, the 19-year-old’s impact in the second half of last term in League One made that very evident.

But having only been trusted with one league start at the Vitality Stadium it is no surprise that the versatile forward has been unable to convince Parker of what he can offer the squad.