It is safe to say it has been an underwhelming period in Huddersfield Town’s history since relegation from the Premier League.

The Terriers returned to the Championship back in the 2019/20 season after having a two-year stay in the top-flight ended under the stewardship of Jan Siewert, which has resulted in the West Yorkshire club fighting towards the bottom of the division since reacquainting with the second-tier.

Huddersfield languished to an 18th placed finish under Danny Schofield before Carlos Corberan arrived the following term to keep the Terriers in the Championship, finishing in 20th.

Similar patterns followed after Corberan had departed The John Smith's Stadium, with Neil Warnock maintaining the clubs’ second-tier status on the penultimate day of last season, despite sitting seven points adrift from safety in March.

The 74-year-old opted to leave the Terriers this term in September, with former Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore taking over the reins.

But Huddersfield have recorded just one win from Moore’s opening seven league games in charge, with back-to-back heavy defeats against Cardiff City and Leeds United leaving the West Yorkshire-based club in 21st, raising concerns another relegation scrap is around the corner.

In recent years, the only time Huddersfield have competed for a return to the Premier League was under Corberan during the 2021/22 campaign, with Huddersfield securing a third-place finish, which resulted in them reaching the play-off final.

The Spaniard’s men were eventually edged out by Nottingham Forest in a closely contested affair, but Corberan’s exit was felt in years to come with the club slipping back down towards the foot of the table.

Corberan has made a similar transformation since becoming manager of West Bromwich Albion, with the 40-year-old turning the Black Country outfit from relegation candidates to play-off contenders in his opening 12 months in the West Midlands.

The majority of Huddersfield fans would certainly welcome Corberan back with open arms given the struggles they face at this moment in time.

How did Carlos Corberan perform at Huddersfield Town?

In the summer of 2020, Corberan was offered his first managerial job in England at Huddersfield after spending a significant amount of time under the wing of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds, experiencing their promotion to the Premier League.

In his first season, it was an underwhelming display from Corberan’s outfit, with an inconsistent run of results leaving them finishing just outside the relegation zone in 20th place, with 12 wins, 13 draws and a hefty 21 defeats recorded in the 46-game campaign.

The following term saw a drastic transformation in consistency and quality of performances as they secured a play-off spot, with striker Danny Ward’s 14 goals a key factor to their success.

The Terriers lost the play-off final to Nottingham Forest in controversial fashion, with Levi Colwill’s own goal separating the sides in a game of fine margins.

Huddersfield hearts were then shattered when it was confirmed the Spaniard had resigned from his post just a few weeks before the start of the new season, with Corberan later indicating he had departed because of a lack of ambition within the club.

Despite quite a short stint in charge, Corberan had the Huddersfield faithful dreaming of a top-flight return, and created joy among the fanbase during a season that no other manager has managed to recreate since his exit. Corberan finished with a 37% win percentage at Huddersfield from 102 games.

How is Carlos Corberan performing at West Brom?

Originally arriving to The Hawthorns hotseat in October 2022, Corberan took over a WBA side who had slipped into the bottom three of the Championship.

The Baggies would then slump to the bottom of the second-tier table in a 2-0 home defeat to Sheffield United in Corberan’s opening game.

But after getting to know his methods, the playing squad responded by winning nine of their next 10 league games – registering seven clean sheets in the process.

The 40-year-old was able to make The Hawthorns a formidable fortress last season, with WBA winning 10 out of their 15 home league matches.

In a resurgent run, Albion eventually slipped away from gaining a place in the play-offs, with ravaging injuries and the lack of a potent goalscorer contributing factors, but the slightest chance of promotion seemed improbable when he first walked through the doors.

This term has also started on a high under the Spaniard, with the Baggies winning six, drawing five and losing just three of their 14 domestic matches.

Corberan has also managed to patch a leaky defence from the start of the campaign, with WBA conceding just five goals from their last nine games with seven clean sheets recorded in that time.

This uptake in form has seen Corberan collect 75 points since his first game in charge, which is only bettered by Michael Carrick at Middlesbrough, who has earned 78 points.

What is next for Huddersfield Town?

In this kind of situation, Huddersfield could only dream of reuniting with Corberan, who is flying high with the Baggies inside the top six.

The Spaniard would be the best candidate to provide stability on the pitch, with the 40-year-old currently working under strenuous financial pressures at The Hawthorns, offering WBA fans a beacon of hope that they could make it back to the promised land of the Premier League.

Patient will be needed under Moore similarly with what was required under Corberan, with the Terriers boss still trying to work out what system suits his squad best to earn positive results.

The former defender faces an uphill task to get immediate points on the board, with Hull City, Southampton and Sunderland to come after they host Watford this weekend.

After experiencing a rocky start to life under Corberan, Huddersfield should similarly show faith in Moore, with the boss having the ability to deliver success in the EFL after recently recording a miraculous promotion on his CV with Sheffield Wednesday last term.