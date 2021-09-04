Huddersfield Town summer signing outlines ambitions as he aims to emulate Bayern Munich ace

Huddersfield Town took somewhat of a gamble in bringing in 18-year-old defender Levi Colwill to their first-team set up this season, but he has gone on to enjoy an excellent start to the campaign.

The central defender’s prior experience came with Chelsea’s U23s last season, a year where he featured 18 times in Premier League 2.

Colwill, who has made a mightily impressive start to life in Yorkshire, wants to emulate the success that former teammate Jamal Musiala has had in the early stages of his career, stating his aim in an interview with Goal.

The highly-rated duo started their careers with Southampton before the pair moved to Chelsea. Musiala, who was born in Germany, has since returned to his homeland, breaking into the senior squads at both Bayern Munich and Germany.

Speaking to Goal about his ambitions and the success of his very good friend, Colwill said: “We played for the same Sunday team [City Central FC], and we went up together for our Chelsea trial. We have just done everything together.

“We keep in touch still now and he is a good mate. It is amazing to see what he has achieved so far. It gives me goosebumps every time because I have been through everything he has been through, all that grind.

“To see what he has done now is inspiring and it shows me what is possible. If I keep working hard, I know I can achieve what he’s done.”

The verdict

It is far less common to see teenage defenders impress at first-team level, compared to teenage forwards, and Colwill’s start to life at Huddersfield will fill all with confidence.

The 18-year-old’s maturity and physicality seem well beyond his years, with his composure whilst in possession being another attribute that makes him stand out.

Should Colwill continue putting in performances like he has been doing, then he could enjoy a very successful season with The Terriers.

There is no reason why he cannot surpass the success of Musiala, with both players emerging as very exciting talents in European football.