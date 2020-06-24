Huddersfield Town suffer player blow ahead of battle for Championship survival

Huddersfield Town will be without defender Danny Simpson in their battle for Championship survival after it was confirmed today that he will leave the club at the end of the month.

Simpson joined the Terriers in September 2019, soon after Danny Cowley took charge, and has featured 25 times for them in total.

After impressing during two weeks training with the Championship club, the 33-year-old agreed a deal that is set to expire at the end of June.

Under normal circumstances that would have been enough for him to see out the full season but with the campaign set to run until later in the summer due to the delay, out-of-contract players have had decisions to make about their future.

It was announced today that 12 players had agreed short-term contract extensions to stay on with the Terriers until the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

However, Simpson did not agree such a deal and will now depart the club when his contract expires at the end of the month.

On-loan Liverpool goalkeeper Kamil Grabara will also leave the Terriers when his loan deal ends at the end of June.

Huddersfield slipped to a 2-0 defeat to Wigan in their first Championship game in more than three months on Saturday, a result that leaves them just one point above the relegation zone.

With eight clubs either in the drop zone or within three points of it, it looks likely to be a tight battle for survival this term.

The Verdict

Simpson’s exit is, without doubt, a blow for the Terriers and not what they needed with a relegation battle on their hands.

The 33-year-old has done a fantastic job for the Yorkshire club since joining in September and provides a huge amount of experience, both on the pitch and in the dressing room.

That said, the news that 12 other players have agreed short-term extensions is certainly a boost – particularly as that includes loanees such as Jonas Lössl, Emile Smith Rowe and Chris Willock.