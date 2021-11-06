Huddersfield Town suffer irritating injury setback

Huddersfield Town captain Jonathan Hogg has aggravated his thigh injury in this afternoon’s clash with Cardiff City in South Wales.

Hogg was forced from the field at half-time in Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Peterborough United due to a thigh injury.

Carlos Corberan revealed yesterday to the press that Huddersfield were working with the medical staff to get Hogg fit enough to make the trip to Cardiff.

They managed that, but Hogg has lasted just nine minutes at Cardiff before he stretched for a ball and suffered more problems.

#CardiffCity 0-0 #htafc Our medical staff are out on the pitch giving Jonathan Hogg treatment after our Captain went to ground off the ball after stretching for a pass. He's been down for some time, and it isn't clear whether or not he's going to be able to continue. [⏰ 7'] — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) November 6, 2021

Scott High replaced him, just as he did on Tuesday evening.

Following today’s fixture, Huddersfield head into the November international break, giving them ample time to get Hogg fit.

Their next fixture doesn’t come until November 20th when they host West Bromwich Albion at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Huddersfield also found themselves in a similar situation with Duane Holmes, who was forced from the field against Peterborough.

Like Hogg, he pulled through a late examination, but was substituted just short of half-time at Cardiff.

Despite Huddersfield losing Hogg inside the opening 10 minutes at Cardiff, they have a half-time lead against the Bluebirds.

Danel Sinani’s goal on 12 minutes has Huddersfield in control with 45 minutes still to play despite an end-to-end first-half.

The Verdict

It felt like a big ask for Hogg and Holmes to get themselves fit after Tuesday night.

In terms of Hogg, he’s a tough competitor, but it’s a short turnaround in an intense division. Add the fact that he is 32 now, so might not be able to recover as swiftly as he once did.

Today, it’s a risk that’s backfired, but it was maybe worth taking with the international break coming up.

Corberan has two weeks to get Hogg and Holmes fit enough to feature against West Brom, which is a fixture that’s really going to test Huddersfield’s play-off credentials.

Thoughts? Let us know!