Huddersfield Town suffer irritating injury blow to high-profile player

Huddersfield Town’s new signing Oumar Niasse is set for a scan on Monday to determine the extent of a groin injury he picked up in training.

The striker, who has featured for Lokomotiv Moscow and Everton in the past, only joined the Terriers last week, on a deal that will run until the end of the season.

Given his pedigree, there was a hope that the Senegal international could make a big impact during the run-in.

But, speaking to Football League World reporter Alfie Burns, boss Carlos Corberan confirmed that he won’t be making his debut in the weekend clash against Brentford because of a setback in training.

Corberan didn’t know the extent of the injury yet, as he also added that a scan is set to take place on Monday, which would then give the Terriers an idea of how long they will have to do without the new addition.

That means Yaya Sanogo and Fraizer Campbell are likely to be involved against the Bees, with Huddersfield looking to pull clear of the relegation zone.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say that this is awful for Niasse, who would’ve been desperate to get back out playing football after a frustrating period in his career.

As well as that, Corberan would’ve hoped to have the striker involved as he would bring a lot to a Huddersfield team that aren’t scoring enough goals.

Unfortunately, these things happen though, and hopefully the scan on Monday will bring good results so Niasse can feature for the team soon.

