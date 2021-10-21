Huddersfield Town suffer fresh player blow in Birmingham City stalemate

Huddersfield Town centre-back Levi Colwill will miss Saturday’s trip to AFC Bournemouth through suspension, after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in the 0-0 draw with Birmingham City.

Colwill was cautioned by Andy Woolmer in the 24th minute of Wednesday night’s stalemate with Birmingham following a coming together with George Friend.

The 18-year-old will now miss Saturday’s daunting trip to top of the league Bournemouth through an automatic suspension following an accumulation of yellow cards.

Colwill, who is on loan with Huddersfield from Chelsea, has made 10 appearances in the Championship so far this season and contributed to Town’s positive start. Wednesday’s draw with Birmingham left them sixth with 21 points on the board.

Naby Sarr will be expected to replace Colwill in the Huddersfield defence at Bournemouth.

Carlos Corberan commented on Wednesday: “It is what it is. We know that he (Colwill) is an important player but, for example, when he was out with injury, Sarr was playing in that position and the team got four points from six against Blackburn and Luton.

“To have good players on the bench is always something very positive. As soon as one of the starting players is not going to play, you have one replacement that you feel can help the team.”

Colwill has missed only three fixtures this season in the Championship, with Sarr deputising on every occasion.

The first game was a 2-1 defeat at Stoke. But, as Corberan mentioned, Sarr stepped in to help Huddersfield beat Blackburn Rovers and draw with Luton Town prior to October’s international break, as Colwill struggled with an ankle injury.

Quiz: Did these 25 Huddersfield Town transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Levi Colwill signed on loan from Arsenal True False