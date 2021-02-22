Huddersfield Town suffer double blow ahead of Derby County clash

Huddersfield could be missing captain Jonathan Hogg against Derby County tomorrow night – and Carlos Corberan’s woes have been compounded with an injury to Harry Toffolo.

The Terriers got back to winning ways on Saturday following a barren spell of nine games without a win in all competitions by absolutely trouncing high-flying Swansea City 4-1 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

But that game seemingly came at a cost, with Hogg making it to the 84-minute mark before coming off.

It could have just been fatigue related, but Corberan has confirmed it is an injury blow and that the 32-year-old has suffered a calf injury.

Hogg will have a scan but the game against the Rams is likely to come too soon, and he will join Toffolo on the sidelines.

The left-back was a key part of Huddersfield’s early-season success and has scored twice and notched up a further five assists (transfermarkt).

Toffolo has missed the last three games due to suspension, but Corberan has confirmed – per Alfie Burns – that he’s going to miss another six weeks of action due to a back injury.

Winger Aaron Rowe filled in in Toffolo’s place at the weekend and he may be getting an extended run in the side in an unfamiliar left wing-back position.

The Verdict

Whilst Hogg’s injury doesn’t seem to be too serious, Corberan will be hoping he’s not sidelined for too long as there’s not a lot of depth in the midfield area right now for Huddersfield.

Toffolo’s problem is a lot more concerning. Midfielder Lewis O’Brien covered his spot for two games but Rowe’s performance against Swansea was pretty impressive for a player out of position – and he even slipped in Duane Holmes for a goal as well.

Whilst Rowe may be good for the interim, Huddersfield’s Spanish manager will be hoping for Toffolo to recover quicker than anticipated ahead of a tough end to the season.