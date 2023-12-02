Highlights Despite being a young player from League One, Karlan Grant managed to score four goals for Huddersfield Town in the Premier League.

Grant had his best season with Huddersfield, scoring 19 goals in the Championship and registering four assists.

West Brom paid £15 million for Grant but failed to get the best out of him, as he only scored one goal in his first Premier League season with the club.

For the sake of this article, let's cast our minds back to 2019 briefly when, having departed with long-term boss David Wagner, Huddersfield Town turned to Jan Siewert as the man to lead them forward.

At the time, the Terriers were struggling badly in the Premier League, rock bottom of the division.

The January transfer window gave the club the opportunity to dip back into the transfer market to try and strengthen the side, with their first signing under Siewert being Karlan Grant.

The then Charlton Athletic striker, who was just 21-years-old at the time, was to join the Terriers for a reported £2 million.

Grant had been playing in League One at the time, where that season he had scored 14 league goals and registered four assists in 28 appearances.

Despite those strong numbers, the leap to the Premier League from the third tier felt like a big one, but, in fairness to Grant, he went on to score four goals in 13 appearances in a relegated Huddersfield Town side, which isn't bad going.

Did Huddersfield Town get the best out of Karlan Grant?

It was to be in 2019/20 that Grant would go on to have arguably his best season, though, with Huddersfield Town able to get the best out of him - something that West Brom and, more recently, Cardiff City have struggled to do since.

During that season, Grant featured either on the left or through the middle, and went on to score an impressive 19 Championship goals, as well as registering four assists.

That season saw West Brom come in for Grant, with the Baggies a Premier League side at the time.

Despite paying a reported £15 million for his signature, though, the Baggies never got the best out of Grant, nor their money's worth.

In his first season at the club, Grant scored just one Premier League goal, and by February, had lost his place in the side as a regular starter as West Brom were relegated back to the Championship.

Karlan Grant's career in numbers so far, according to Transfermarkt Club Played Goals Assists Charlton Athletic 98 21 9 Cambridge United (Loan) 3 - - Crawley Town (Loan) 15 9 - Huddersfield Town 57 23 5 West Bromwich Albion 101 24 8 Cardiff City (Loan)* 18 2 3 Stats correct as of 28/11/23

In fairness to Grant, in 2021/22, he did net 18 Championship goals and logged six assists. However, the following season, he'd score just three times.

This took Grant's total West Brom tally to just 24 goals in 101 appearances.

Slow start at Cardiff City

This summer, Grant was loaned to Cardiff City, with his time at West Brom having come to a disappointing end.

So far, though, Grant has had an equally slow start in the Welsh capital in terms of goals.

His performances have been positive at times, but the goals have not been there, with two for the club so far.

There is time for him to turn things around, though, and one of those did come last weekend, with Grant netting a 97th minute winner for the Bluebirds.

Who knows, if things go well from here on in, Cardiff could even get Grant firing like he was at Huddersfield, something the Bluebirds have so far failed to do, as did West Brom.