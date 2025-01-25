The 2019/20 season was a tough one for Huddersfield Town, and after relegation from the Premier League, ambitions changed quickly.

The Terriers struggled in the Championship after two years in the top flight, and instead of fighting for an instant return to the promised land, they instead were battling against relegation.

Defensively, the West Yorkshire outfit were struggling, and Danny Cowley hoped that the January transfer window could bring a reprieve for his side after taking over in September 2019.

While he was not quite able to change Huddersfield's fortunes completely, he did turn to his former club Lincoln City to help in the fight, and the signing of Harry Toffolo proved an excellent one, with the left-back helping the team climb up the table in the years following.

Toffolo made a bright start to life in Yorkshire

The Terriers paid approximately £640k for the full-back in January 2020, a deal proved to be worth every penny, and he was instantly put into the starting XI just a day after the deal was announced.

He played the full 90 minutes in Huddersfield's 0-0 draw with Brentford, and he quickly locked down the position as his own.

His attacking ability was a key part of his game at Lincoln, and this did not leave him despite making the jump from League One, registering his first assists for Huddersfield in just his fourth Championship appearance. A 2-0 win over QPR was his second as a Town player, and things were starting to look brighter for Cowley's side.

However, results continued to fluctuate, and the Terriers found consistency hard to come by throughout the remainder of the 2019/20 season. Despite this, Toffolo was proving to be a more than adequate signing, and he added another assist and a goal to his tally by the time the campaign came to an end.

He found the back of the net against Derby County in a 1-1 draw at Pride Park late on, and it was clear to see that the then 24-year-old was going to have a huge influence on the team in the coming years.

Toffolo played a massive part in Huddersfield's play-off push

Carlos Corberan took charge of Huddersfield for the start of the 2020/21 campaign, and while it once again proved to be a season of struggle, he started to lay the foundations for a surprise promotion charge the following year.

After scoring twice and picking up five assists in his first full term at the John Smith's Stadium, Toffolo went into what proved to be his final season at the club with full belief that his team could shock many.

He missed the first three games through injury, but he quickly got back up to speed as the Terriers started to push up the Championship table.

Huddersfield's mid-season form was sensational, and a run of just two defeats in 26 Championship games saw the Yorkshire side finish third in the table - only six points behind AFC Bournemouth in second.

Harry Toffolo Huddersfield Town stats by season (TransferMarkt) Season Apps Goals Assists 2019/20 19 1 2 2020/21 32 2 5 2021/22 48 6 8

Toffolo ended the season in sensational form, scoring five goals in seven games to help set up a play-off semi-final contest with Luton Town.

The Terriers made it all the way to Wembley before they were defeated by Nottingham Forest and missed out on the Premier League narrowly. The left-back followed the Reds to the top flight alongside Lewis O'Brien for a combined £10m.

Despite the blow of that exit, Toffolo's impact at the John Smith's Stadium will never be forgotten, and he proved to be a superb signing.