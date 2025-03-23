Summary Hungbo thrived under Neil Warnock at Huddersfield, scoring 3 goals in 14 matches in the Championship.

A loan to Nurnberg in the Bundesliga didn't yield success; he failed to score in 17 games.

Returned to England, struggled at Rotherham under new management; sold to Wigan Athletic.

Joseph Hungbo clicked into gear for Huddersfield Town on loan in 2023, following the appointment of legendary manager Neil Warnock. The attacker produced some important moments from the bench, establishing his reputation as a super-sub.

After beginning his career at Crystal Palace, the winger moved on to Watford, where he would spend the next portion of his career. A few loan spells away followed, including a successful stint at Scottish side Ross County, which would be the springboard for his EFL breakthrough.

In January 2023, Hungbo was brought to Huddersfield Town by Mark Fotheringham, who cited the winger as the perfect player for the way the Terriers wanted to play. This would prove to be correct, but not under Fotheringham. After the Scot was sacked in early February, Warnock joined the former Premier League club in a bid to keep them in the Championship.

The Hornets loanee went on to thrive under the fan-favourite manager, scoring three goals in 14 appearances. This would ultimately play a part in the club maintaining their second-tier status.

Hungbo joined the Terriers in January 2023, with at the time head coach Fotheringham stating: “Joseph really fits in our team with how we’re looking to play at present, complementing the attacking options we already have available to us out wide and through the middle, whilst introducing something new into the mix.”

However, the head coach’s reign would barely last a month into Hungbo’s tenure at the John Smith's Stadium, as he was relieved of his duties in early February with the club in the relegation zone. Survival specialist Warnock was drafted in to keep the club in the Championship.

The tenacious winger found himself as an impact sub, but he would have the desired impact that could change games. In the veteran manager’s first game in charge, Hungbo came off the bench to score a wonderful solo goal, which helped secure his team a big three points.

Whilst his role was mainly coming off the bench to impact matches, he mustered three goals in 14 appearances, which helped Huddersfield secure their Championship status.

When asked about the Watford loanee after another crucial result against Cardiff City, Warnock said: “He’s been on fire in training. If I’d been brave enough, I probably would have started him."

Joseph Hungbo failed to replicate Huddersfield Town form after loan spell

After his loan spell in Yorkshire, the wide man departed Watford permanently the following summer, heading to Germany to play for 2. Bundesliga side Nurnberg. This was an exciting move, as it gave him the chance to follow in the footsteps of players like Jamie Gittens as an Englishman excelling overseas.

He became a regular fixture for the German club in their league campaign, playing 17 times but failing to score once. Der Altmeister finished in 12th place as they failed to push for promotion but weren’t in danger of relegation. Sadly, it seemed Hungbo hadn’t done enough to warrant remaining at the club.

Joseph Hungbo since leaving Huddersfield Town (Fotmob) Club Season Apps Goals Assists 1.FC Nurnberg 2023/24 17 0 0 Rotherham United 2024 13 0 0 Wigan Athletic 2025 9 0 1 *Stats correct as of 16 Mar 2025

The winger returned to England in the summer of 2024, joining up with newly relegated Rotherham United on a season-long loan deal. His return to England didn’t yield the planned results, which saw him recalled in January before being sold to fellow League One side Wigan Athletic in January 2025.

Still only 25 years old, Hungbo has plenty of time to pave his way to a successful career, but he’s been unable to replicate the form he showed under Warnock at Huddersfield. After failing to hit the net in his first nine games for his new club, the attacker will now hope to feel the same bounce he did when Warnock was appointed under his new manager, Ryan Lowe.