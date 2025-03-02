It has been a disappointing few years for Huddersfield Town since their relegation from the Premier League in 2019.

Huddersfield looked to be a club on the rise after achieving a shock promotion to the Premier League in 2017, but unfortunately, their stay in the division lasted just two years.

The Terriers came close to a return to the top flight in the 2021-22 season, but they were beaten by Nottingham Forest in the play-off final at Wembley, and the departure of head coach Carlos Corberan that summer marked the start of a decline for the club.

After narrowly surviving the previous year, Town were relegated from the Championship last season after a disastrous campaign that saw three different managers take charge in Neil Warnock, Darren Moore and Andre Breitenreiter, but none of the trio were able to improve the club's fortunes.

Huddersfield Town's last six league finishes Season Division Position 2018-19 Premier League 20th (relegated) 2019-20 Championship 18th 2020-21 Championship 20th 2021-22 Championship 3rd 2022-23 Championship 18th 2023-24 Championship 23rd (relegated)

As Huddersfield continue their quest to secure promotion from League One at the first attempt, we looked back at two of their best ever transfer deals.

Christopher Schindler

As Huddersfield were not known as a club that typically spent big, eyebrows were raised when they paid a then club-record fee of around £1.8 million to sign defender Christopher Schindler from German side 1860 Munich.

Head coach David Wagner insisted that he was "totally comfortable breaking the club's transfer record" to bring Schindler to the John Smith's Stadium, and he was certainly right to be confident that the 34-year-old would be a success.

Schindler played a crucial role in the Terriers' promotion to the Premier League in his first season in West Yorkshire, and after scoring two goals and providing three assists in 48 games during the campaign, he netted the decisive penalty in the shootout against Reading in the play-off final at Wembley, earning him a place in the club's history books.

The German was a regular during Town's two seasons in the top flight, but although his side experienced contrasting fortunes in those years, Schindler's performances remained constant throughout, and he deservedly won back-to-back Player of the Year awards.

Schindler spent two years with the Terriers in the Championship before departing at the end of his contract in 2021, and after his exit was confirmed, former owner Phil Hodgkinson said that "he will always be considered among the greats at Huddersfield Town", which is a sentiment that all supporters will surely agree with.

Aaron Mooy

If Huddersfield supporters had reservations about the signing of Schindler, there were no such doubts when the club paid a club-record fee of £8 million, potentially rising to £10 million, for midfielder Aaron Mooy in the summer of 2017.

Mooy initially joined the Terriers on loan from Manchester City in July 2016, and he was the driving force behind their promotion to the Premier League, scoring four goals and registering 10 assists in 51 games.

After Mooy was voted as the club's Player of the Year, it was a no-brainer for Town to sign him permanently following promotion, and he continued to impress in the top flight, chipping in with a combined total of seven goals and five assists in 68 games during the club's two seasons in the division.

Unfortunately, Mooy's contribution was not enough to prevent Huddersfield's relegation to the Championship, but the Australian earned a move back to the Premier League when he joined Brighton & Hove Albion on loan in the summer of 2019 before making the move permanent for a fee of £5 million six months later.

Mooy's time at the John Smith's Stadium did not end the way he would have hoped, and the Terriers will be frustrated that they were unable to secure a bigger transfer fee for him, but he will forever be remembered as one of the club's best ever players.