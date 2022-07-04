Huddersfield Town star’s chances of joining Leeds United become clearer as transfer update provided

Premier League side Leeds United are still in the market for a central midfielder but have turned their attention away from Huddersfield Town star Lewis O’Brien at this stage, as per a report from Leeds Live.

The Whites are currently in need of another option in this area with Kalvin Phillips on course to secure a move to fellow top-tier side Manchester City imminently, a real blow for Jesse Marsch’s side with the England international previously an integral player at Elland Road.

However, they seemed to have no shortage of irons in the fire in terms of potential additions in the middle of the park in recent months, with Swansea City’s Flynn Downes emerging as one potential option.

And as late as last month, they were still being linked with a move for Huddersfield’s O’Brien, who could potentially move on from the John Smith’s Stadium this summer following their failure to win promotion last term.

They launched multiple offers last summer to try and lure the midfielder away from their local rivals but failed to submit a bid that satisfied officials at the Championship side.

At this stage though, they are now believed to be focusing on Red Bull Salzburg’s Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig’s Mohamed Camara. The Athletic journalist Phil Hay revealed last night that their interest in Adams is particularly strong.

The Verdict:

For the player, that is probably quite a blow because although some Huddersfield supporters may not think of him as fondly in the future if he joins a local rival, he has spent the whole of his career in the Yorkshire area and wouldn’t have needed to relocate if he had arrived at Elland Road.

With Marsch’s side also competing at the lower end of the division and the Whites clearly needing to address this position, he would have had a good chance to establish himself as a regular first-teamer in the top flight.

In fact, he probably would have got more first-team opportunities at Elland Road than most other sides in the top tier, though one eye should be kept on Nottingham Forest’s interest.

If Forest recruit well during the summer, they have a good chance of remaining afloat in the top flight and with James Garner yet to return, he would probably be one of the first names on the teamsheet at the City Ground.

Another season at the Terriers may not cause him too much harm, especially considering that Carlos Corberan’s men seem to be on the rise, but he will want to be playing at a higher level sooner rather than later.