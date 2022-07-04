Huddersfield Town stance revealed in pursuit of Leeds United forward

Huddersfield Town are not prepared to chase the signing of Tyler Roberts this summer, according to Yorkshire Live.

The Leeds United forward has caught the attention of many Championship clubs, with a view to a move this summer.

QPR, Birmingham City and Hull City are reportedly competing with the Terriers for the signature of the Welshman.

However, it is understood that Carlos Corberan’s side will not be pursuing a move for the striker this transfer window.

Roberts has struggled for game time under both Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch.

That could see him leave Elland Road on either a permanent or temporary basis as he looks to earn a place in the Wales squad ahead of the World Cup.

The 23-year-old only started seven Premier League games last season despite the club suffering from a litany of injury crises throughout the campaign.

He made a further 16 substitute appearances as Leeds earned their place in the top flight for another season due to a final day victory over Brentford.

Roberts scored one and assisted one as the team finished 17th.

Huddersfield have only made one signing so far this summer, with the addition of Will Boyle from Cheltenham Town.

The club are said to be looking at midfield to further strengthen their side, with recent reports linking the club with a move for David Kasumu and Conor Hourihane.

The Verdict

Roberts has underwhelmed during his time at Leeds and has been unable to develop into the player some expected him to be.

A move away from Elland Road is the best next step he could make for his career.

However, Huddersfield shutting the door on a move will be a disappointment for him as they were looking to be his best option.

But the Terriers have options up front so should be looking to prioritise signings elsewhere.