Huddersfield Town stance over potential move for Christian Atsu outlined

Huddersfield Town are not prioritising a move to re-sign Christian Atsu at this stage with the Terriers focusing instead on other key areas, according to Yorkshire Live.

The Terriers have been linked with a potential move for Atsu this summer and it has been reported that they are closing in on securing his signature with him set to be a free agent after his contract with Newcastle United expires. That comes with the 29-year-old needing to find a new permanent home after being left out in the cold by the Magpies last season.

However, according to Yorkshire Live, Huddersfield are not going to be pursuing a move for Atsu and at the moment they are focusing on addressing other areas of the squad that need attention. Those areas are thought to be the full-back positions. Although it is believed that a winger might be targeted later on in the transfer window.

This is not the first time that Huddersfield have been linked with a move for Atsu, with the winger having been reported as a potential target for them in the summer of 2018 ahead of their second season in the Premier League. Nothing emerged from those links in the end, and it appears it is a case of history repeating itself here.

The verdict

This is probably a sensible decision by Huddersfield, Atsu is a player that does have ability but he has not been able to show that on a consistent basis during various loan spells when he was a Chelsea player and also during his time at Newcastle. He did play an important role in the side that got promoted from the Championship in 2016/17 but that was a while ago now.

Huddersfield have already handed the chance for one former Newcastle player to get his career back on track in the shape of Rolando Aarons. However, it seems they are not prepared to do the same for the Ghanaian this time around.

Atsu could have added some extra attacking creativity to the side, but you feel the Terriers should look to bring in a more younger player with more potential for them to develop in the coming years. The attacker’s wage demands would likely be still fairly high considering he is just coming down from the Premier League so you can understand why they would avoid this one.