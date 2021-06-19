Huddersfield Town stance over in-demand ace outlined with departure a possibility

Huddersfield Town are not prepared to let defender Pipa depart the club on the cheap this summer amid interest from Portuguese side Sporting CP but he could be sold at the right price, according to Yorkshire Live.

Pipa enjoyed a promising first season in English football last term after his arrival at Huddersfield last summer. The 23-year-old swiftly established himself as a crucial member of Carlos Corberan’s side and in his wing-back role was one of their most important attacking outlets scoring two goals and also providing four assists in his 37 appearances.

The defender’s form last season has already seen him attract transfer interest and according to Portuguese outlet Record, Sporting CP are interested in securing the 23-year-old’s services and could be set to come in with an offer of around €2 million (£1.7 million) to tempt the Terriers into cashing in on Pipa.

The right-wing-back has already refused to rule out the possibility of him making a summer departure from the Terriers and he has suggested to Record, via Sport Witness, that he is leaving his future in the hands of representatives.

The latest update from Yorkshire Live reaffirms that Sporting CP are very much interested in making a move for Pipa this summer.

While it also adds that the Terriers would be demanding a transfer fee far higher than the €2 million that has been reported as the Portuguese side’s potential opening offer. Although the Yorkshire club could cash in on the 23-year-old if the right offer comes in.

The Verdict

This is the right sort of stance for Huddersfield to be taking this summer regarding Pipa and it would be a major potential mistake for them to cash in on the 23-year-old for a fee as low as £1.7 million. There will be many supporters of the Terriers that feel he is worth way more than double that figure and that they should not even entertain such a potential bid.

It does seem that Sporting CP have a chance of getting Pipa though this summer from this update, but they will need to perhaps re-evaluate their valuation of the defender. While the 23-year-old does seem the be at least interested in the possibility of moving to Portugal after his one season stay in English football.

The Terriers are in a strong position in terms of his contract and therefore they can afford to not be drawn into selling him on the cheap. However, with it being reported that they will have to sell now before they can really add more to the squad, it is a possibility that if the right sort of offer comes in then the defender could be sold.