Huddersfield Town stance on player’s future becomes clearer as Sheffield Wednesday circle

Huddersfield Town have yet to receive any contact from Sheffield Wednesday regarding the possibility of them signing Josh Ruffels and are unlikely to sell him in the January transfer window, according to Yorkshire Live.

Ruffels only arrived at Huddersfield during the summer transfer window with the Terriers bringing him in from Oxford United. However, the left-back has been struggling for regular game time so far since making the move to the Championship and has made just two league appearances to date. Although he was unavailable at the start of the campaign due to Covid-related issues.

It has been reported by Yorkshire Live that Sheffield Wednesday are weighing up whether or not to make a potential move for Ruffels in the January transfer window. That comes with the Owls aiming to bolster their defensive options further and bring in a new left-back to help them push for promotion to the Championship in the second half of the campaign.

The latest update from Yorkshire Live now reveals that Huddersfield are unlikely to be willing to allow the defender to leave the club in the winter window. That comes amid concerns that they could be left short on options behind Harry Toffolo should something happen to their first-choice left-back.

1 of 28 When was the club founded? 1898 1903 1908 1913

It is also believed that Sheffield Wednesday have not yet made contact with Huddersfield over the possibility of signing Ruffels. However, even if they do make contact now at some stage, it seems likely that they will be informed the defender is not for sale.

The verdict

This is undoubtedly a blow for Sheffield Wednesday because Ruffels seems on paper at least to be a potentially excellent one for them to bring in during the January transfer window. The left-back is a proven quality performer in League one and he was amongst the best players in the third tier in his position during his time at Oxford United.

However, Huddersfield would be making a wise decision here because they need to have cover for Toffolo for sure. At the moment, they would have to try and find an alternative at left-back who was not used to playing that position if they were they to sell the defender to Sheffield Wednesday.

Ruffels might feel that he needs to be getting more game time so it might be that he would be frustrated not to be allowed to leave. Therefore, Carlos Corberan would need to work hard to ensure that he felt that he is very much part of the Terriers’ long-term plans and that he will get chances to impress.