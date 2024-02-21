Highlights Sorba Thomas is excelling as the best creator in the Championship, with impressive stats.

Thomas's versatility and consistent high performance make him a valuable player.

If Huddersfield gets relegated, suitors will likely target Thomas, prompting a potential transfer.

Huddersfield Town have had a few players shining in what has been a poor season.

Town have recently hired their third permanent manager of the season, German coach Andre Breitenreiter. He will be looking to drag them away from the bottom three.

The Terriers are currently in 20th place in the Championship and are just two points clear of the relegation zone.

Michal Helik may initially be the player to catch people’s eye, being Huddersfield’s top scorer with eight goals, despite playing at centre back. Jack Rudoni has also grabbed attention this season, with his all-round play in midfield being brilliant.

But Huddersfield’s main creator has been that of Sorba Thomas.

Thomas has been one of the Championship’s best creators

Sorba Thomas is having an exceptional season, and it is on course to be his best season to date.

He has scored four times and assisted a further nine goals, with no one assisting more goals outside the top four (Leicester City, Leeds United, Southampton, and Ipswich Town).

He has played the majority of his football this season down the right-hand side, but has also operated on the left, and even in wing-back roles.

This shows just how versatile he is, and the fact he can play to such a high standard no matter where he is playing, is a very underrated part of his game.

When it comes to Thomas, it is the more detailed stats that really show just how good he has been.

Sorba Thomas Championship stats 23/24 (as of 21/02/24, as per FotMob) Appearances 31 Goals 4 Assists 9 Expected assists (xA) 10.2 Chances created 90 Successful crosses 109 Cross accuracy 31.9% Successful dribbles per 90 1.10

His expected assists are 10.2, which is the highest in the division, 0.3 more than Kiernan Dewbsury-Hall. He is in esteemed company.

Another impressive stat is the amount of chances he has created. Thomas has created 90 chances, and yet again, no one has created more than the Wales international in the division.

When you add in the fact he is playing for one of the worst teams in the division, it is more outstanding.

Thomas will not be short of suitors if Huddersfield are relegated

With Thomas playing so well, he will have a whole host of potential suitors in the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old’s current contract does not expire until 2026, so it is in Huddersfield’s hands when it comes to his potential departure.

Huddersfield will want a big fee, and rightly so. But there is a real possibility Huddersfield could get relegated.

If that were to happen, Huddersfield may be forced to sell cheaply to get funds, with less revenue in League One.

Either way, if Huddersfield do get a decent fee, it will be great business on their part, having signed Thomas from Boreham Wood in non-league. He signed in January 2021, for what was an undisclosed fee, one which you can assume would look cheap now.

Thomas should have plenty of options if Huddersfield go down, if he carries in playing the way he is. Who knows where he could end up given his creative numbers this season.