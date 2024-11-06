This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town find themselves among the chasing pack upon their return to League One this season, with Michael Duff’s side already having plenty of ups and downs in the first three months of the campaign.

While their FA Cup exit to National League side Tamworth will make the headlines, the Terriers are currently on a four-game unbeaten run in the third tier, as they bounce back from a run of four straight league losses.

Having fallen out of the Championship during the previous campaign, Town lost a number of key players over the summer, with Sorba Thomas being one of the standout stars to leave the club for pastures new, as he joined Nantes on loan.

With his wizardry on the wings and wicked dead ball delivery, the Welshman certainly played his part during his time at the John Smith’s Stadium, and we put it to Football League World’s Huddersfield fan pundit Graeme Rayner as to whether the former Boreham Wood man would have made a difference to the club in the current campaign.

Sorba Thomas set-piece skills are sorely missed at Huddersfield Town

While Thomas’s traits added plenty going forward for Town, it was his set-piece delivery that earned him the most plaudits during his time in Yorkshire, with the Terriers benefitting massively as a result.

It speaks volumes that centre-back Michal Helik was top scorer for the club in the Championship last season, with the Pole netting nine times in the league, with the majority coming from undefendable balls from Thomas into the penalty area.

With 13 goal contributions to his name in 23/24, there is no doubt that the Welsh international would have played a huge part this season had he not secured a loan move to Ligue 1 for the current campaign, although Rayner believes the move away wasn’t just for footballing reasons.

When asked whether Town miss their winger, the Terriers fan said: “It is a really hard one to tell, because I am not sure how he would be used in the system that Michael Duff seems to want to play.

“However, I do think that potentially we are missing him and his ability with a dead ball, and that actually our strikers as they are, and our goalscoring centre-backs as they are, would potentially really value that service that he can offer.

Sorba Thomas - Huddersfield Town league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2020-21 7 (0) 0 2021-22 43 (42) 3 (11) 2022-23 23 (20) 0 (6) 2023-24 41 (39) 4 (9)

“There are also feelings that he was perhaps a disruptive element through parts of last season, and we definitely don’t miss that, so it is a really tough call.

“But on balance, if we could get Sorba Thomas back at his best, I would like him to be in and around the squad, and available for us to use, because I think his attributes outweigh those elements of his character and performance that detract from the team’s output.”

How Sorba Thomas is fairing with Nantes after leaving Huddersfield Town on loan

There was plenty of speculation surrounding Thomas’ future over the course of the summer, with rumours of a £1 million move to Nantes being touted, before a loan deal was arranged.

Since making the move to France, the 25-year-old has been something of a regular for his new employers, having started seven of their ten league games so far this season.

While his set-piece deliveries are yet to bear fruit in his new surroundings, the ex-Blackburn Rovers loanee opened his account for his temporary side in a 2-2 draw with St Etienne back in September.

The Welshman continues to hold his own in the top tier in France, and there is no question he would be contributing for a Town side that have their sights set on an immediate return to the Championship this season.