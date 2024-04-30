Highlights Sorba Thomas is Huddersfield's creative leader

Sorba Thomas is Huddersfield Town's main creative force, but with relegation to League One almost confirmed, the club could be left with a problem regarding the winger's future at the John Smith's Stadium.

The 2023/24 season has been a poor one for Huddersfield. They are destined for relegation to League One for the first time since the 2011/12 season and are sitting second to bottom in the table heading into the final day of the campaign.

The club, mathematically speaking, does have a chance of staying up on the final day if they defeat Ipswich Town, Hull City beat Plymouth Argyle, and Birmingham City lose to Norwich City. However, the Terriers' poor -27 goal difference means that a gigantic goal swing, which has never happened before, would have to occur to keep them up.

Their proximity to staying up has been helped in a huge part by the performances of Welsh international winger Sorba Thomas, who signed from non-league club Boreham Wood in January 2021. According to Sofascore, he has been the Terriers' highest-rated player this season with a 7.15 average rating.

With Huddersfield's relegation to League One imminent, fans will be worried that their star player may jump ship in the summer to one of the many suitors he will surely have after three consistent years in the Championship.

Sorba Thomas is Huddersfield Town's creative leader

Thomas normally plays as a winger for Huddersfield and is comfortable on both the left and right, but he has also become something of a utility man for his team and has operated as a wing-back or a full-back, too.

Thomas uses his strong crossing and set-piece-taking abilities to whip dangerous balls into the box for his teammates to attack. According to statistics from FBREF, he completes an incredible 12.25 crosses into the box per game. His total of over 470 crosses this season is more than 100 more than second-placed Ipswich left-back Leif Davis.

Sorba Thomas EFL Championship 2023/24 Statistics (From FBREF) Matches Played 41 Goals 2 Assists 9 Expected Assisted Goals 13.9 Shot Creating Actions 181 Goal Creating Actions 12

The Newham native ranks as the top winger in the division for progressive passing distance, long passes completed, key passes, switches, corner kicks taken, dead-ball passes and more.

His actual assist output is nine, but his expected assisted goals numbers suggest that his teammates have been letting him down in front of the goal. The Welsh international has 13.9 xAG, which is the second-highest in the league, more than Championship Player of the Year, Crysencio Summerville.

Thomas has topped his club's assist charts in the last three seasons and has charted over 30 assists in his Huddersfield career to date, despite a stint on loan with Blackburn Rovers after falling out of favour in late 2022.

The Terriers will struggle to replace Sorba Thomas if he leaves

Thomas has become a vital member of Huddersfield's attack since he joined, and he has not just become one of their best creators, but one of the best creators in the entire division. It is hard to see the club succeeding without his efforts.

The winger's performances over the past few seasons will surely lead to interest from a host of clubs at the end of the season, who will look to sign the player from his soon-to-be relegated club on a bargain deal. However, his contract at the John Smith's Stadium does run until the summer of 2026, which might ward off some suitors.

The club will certainly face a great problem creating goals if their star man leaves, and he will need to be replaced. Huddersfield's second-highest assist maker this season is forward Jack Rudoni, who has only three assists in the Championship, three times fewer than Thomas. He, too, is another you could see jumping ship if the offers are right.

Thomas, though, has been the main creator of goals for Huddersfield in each of the last three Championship seasons and has gained many admirers while doing so.

Based on his relatively consistent performances and consistent output, the winger has probably outgrown the Terriers' squad that's destined to be playing third-tier football next season.