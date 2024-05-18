Highlights Top players like Sorba Thomas and Michal Helik could attract Championship clubs after Huddersfield's relegation to League One.

Huddersfield Town will be planning for life in League One next season after their relegation from the Championship.

The Terriers endured a difficult campaign, and ultimately suffered the drop to the third tier after finishing 23rd in the table.

A final day 2-0 defeat to Ipswich Town confirmed their relegation, with the club now set to compete in League One for the first time since 2012.

Michael Duff has been appointed as the Yorkshire outfit’s latest manager, replacing Andre Breitenreiter ahead of the summer transfer window.

Duff previously managed Swansea City and Barnsley, and will now be hoping to guide the club to promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt.

Here we look at the Huddersfield players that could attract serious interest this summer in the upcoming transfer window…

Sorba Thomas

Sorba Thomas has been a standout attacking talent during his time at Huddersfield.

The Wales international was a key part of the team that reached the play-off final under Carlos Corberan in 2022, contributing three goals and 11 assists.

He added four goals and nine assists to his tally this season, the most goals contributions of any player in the squad.

The forward will surely attract transfer interest from sides in the Championship following the Yorkshire club’s relegation to League One.

Thomas has already spent half of a campaign on loan at Blackburn Rovers last year, and now a permanent move could be on the cards.

While it would be a huge blow to lose such an important player, a return to the second tier would be a sensible move for the player at this stage of his career.

Michal Helik

Michal Helik was the Terriers’ top scorer in the Championship last year despite being a centre-back, scoring nine times.

He was a standout defensive talent in an otherwise struggling side and will surely have plenty of suitors in the summer following Huddersfield’s relegation.

Suffering the drop to League One is going to open the door to potentially losing key players, that’s the consequence of going down a division.

Other clubs will sense an opportunity and pounce and Helik is one player that is sure to attract attention.

The Poland international has proven himself as a Championship level player and will have one eye on returning to the division this summer instead of competing in League One for at least a year.

Michal Helik defensive stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 1.39 Interceptions 1.86 Blocks 1.51 Clearances 5.65 Aerials won 3.97

Brahima Diarra

Brahima Diarra attracted late January transfer window interest from West Bromwich Albion but a deal failed to materialise.

The 20-year-old wasn’t quite able to cement himself as a key part of the Huddersfield first team last season, starting just five of his 21 appearances.

However, the youngster has obvious potential and the club’s relegation could trigger his exit from the Terriers.

West Brom could reignite their January interest in the Mali U23 international as they look to strengthen Corberan’s squad.

But they could also face competition for the youngster, who has the potential to compete at Championship level again next year and perhaps beyond in the future.

Huddersfield may also decide to cash in on a high-value asset in order to raise funds ahead of their own summer transfer plans.