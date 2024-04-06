Highlights Huddersfield Town's 2016/17 season was a fairytale, with Schindler's winning penalty sealing promotion.

Schindler's arrival as a record deal signing was unexpected, but he became crucial to securing and maintaining the Premier League spot.

The German defender's exceptional stats and on-pitch leadership made him a fan favorite and a modern-day legend for Huddersfield Town.

The 2016/17 Championship season will be one that is fondly remembered by Huddersfield Town, as they sealed promotion to the Premier League.

The Terriers defined all the odds and finished fifth in the league before securing their place in the top flight through the play-offs.

The Yorkshire side sealed their place by winning a penalty shootout against Reading, and it was defender Christopher Schindler who slotted home the winning penalty to seal an excellent campaign for the club and him personally, who turned out to be a modern-day legend for the club.

Huddersfield signed Christopher Schindler in 2016 for a club record deal

In the summer of 2016, Huddersfield Town were trying to put together a side that many thought would be competing to just try and retain their place in the division.

However, as mentioned, it would turn out to be a sensational campaign for the club and one that every player who was part of it will never forget.

One player that joined the club that summer and was crucial to what they achieved was defender Christopher Schindler, who joined the club for a then-record deal.

The Terriers signed the defender from German side TSV 1860 Munich for an undisclosed fee, but it was announced as their most expensive capture at the time.

The German had been with the club from a very early age, playing 166 times for them, and in 2016, he got his chance to play in England as David Wagner returned to a league he knew well and brought players to Yorkshire.

Schindler joined Huddersfield being fairly unknown, as he played in Germany for all of his career, but it didn’t take long for the defender to immerse himself in the club’s folklore.

Huddersfield created a modern-day legend by signing Christopher Schindler

When Huddersfield announced the signing of Christopher Schindler, not many of the club’s supporters would have thought he could be as important as he was in that campaign.

In fact, the centre-back was not only crucial to them getting to the Premier League, but he was also vital to them staying there for two seasons.

In the 2016/17 season, Schindler played 44 games in the Championship, during which time he scored two goals and even grabbed two assists.

Christopher Schindler's 2016/17 Championship stats for Huddersfield Town Total Matches played 44 Minutes per game 88 Goals and assists 4 Passing accuracy per game 38.4 (82%) Big chances created 2 Interceptions per game 2.0 Tackles per game 1.6 Clearances per game 6.7 Average rating 7.08 Stats as per Sofascore.com

The German was excellent for the Terriers all over the pitch, as he had an 82% pass accuracy per game that season, which helped him create two big chances and register 0.2 key passes, as per Sofascore.com.

Furthermore, Schindler was fantastic at the back for the Yorkshire side, as he helped the club keep 10 clean sheets in the games he played. He contributed to that by averaging 2.0 interceptions per game as well as 1.6 tackles, and he was only dribbled past 0.4 times per game.

Schindler’s importance for Huddersfield can be shown by him getting a 7.08 average Sofascore.com rating for that season.

The German was so important for Huddersfield, as Wagner became heavily reliant on the defender, and it was his defensive qualities and leadership skills that made the Terriers have one of the best defences in the division that season.

It was a fantastic campaign, and it was fitting that it finished with Schindler scoring the winning penalty to seal promotion to the Premier League.

But it wasn’t just that campaign that Schindler did well in; the defender went on to become a firm fan’s favourite through his five years at the club, and Huddersfield deciding to pay a record deal for the player was surely worth it, as they created a lasting memory with this player, and he will go down as a legend of the club.