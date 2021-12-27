Huddersfield Town should push for fresh agreement with 26-year-old to deter January interest: Opinion

A shining light from a difficult two and a half seasons since relegation from the Premier League for Huddersfield Town has been Harry Toffolo.

The 26-year-old followed Danny Cowley to the John Smith’s Stadium in January 2020 and has been a crucial cog in the Terriers’ line-up ever since.

One of the best attacking left backs in the division and a key contributor in the final third for the Terriers, at a good age Toffolo should not have been allowed to run his contract down to this extent.

The former Millwall man’s current deal only runs until the end of the season with the Terriers having an option to extend it by one further year.

By this time, looking at the situation on the table, clubs higher up in the Championship and even potentially at the lower end of the Premier League could be seeing a bargain to be had.

Huddersfield should have the finances to convince Toffolo to commit his future to the club, given that they are in their final season of parachute payments and have not been big spenders since coming back down to the second tier.

Toffolo has a very attractive skillset that will be admired by a lot of clubs and managers at the level.

The four-time England U20 international could play at left back or left wing back with equal comfort, and it would not be a surprise for him to be deployed as a ball playing left centre back in a three at some stage as his career progresses.

Toffolo is not just a willing runner on the flank but he has the intelligence in his movement and ball progression to combine and create space for other players, which has worked to devastating effect at times this season.

The 26-year-old is only getting better as well under Carlos Corberan. He has already registered as many assists, five, as last season and if the clear progression continues then in the summer he will have plenty of suitors to pick from.

If Huddersfield can deal with the situation now, tie Toffolo down to a contract until the summer of 2024 or 2025, then they may save themselves a lot of stress beyond this term. Also they would be securing themselves an elite left back for the level for the next few years.