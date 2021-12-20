Huddersfield Town should push for a permanent agreement with 24-year-old surprise package: Opinion

Huddersfield Town have been one of the biggest surprise packages in the EFL this season to be in the play-off chasing pack after back-to-back campaigns battling relegation.

Carlos Corberan deserves so much credit for adapting his approach slightly and getting a much better tune out of this group of players than last term.

The emergence of Sorba Thomas has been one of the stories of their season but Norwich City loanee Danel Sinani has also broke through as an unexpected key contributor in the attacking third.

The Luxembourg international has had an intriguing career path to this point, not one that immediately jumped off the page to suggest Sinani would acclimatise seamlessly to Championship football, but that is what has happened and the 24-year-old will be a key member of Corberan’s attacking contingent in hoping to make an assault on the top six in the second half of the season.

With his parent club Norwich City looking destined to face relegation from the Premier League this term, Sinani’s stock may be rising, however the Terriers obtain an option to buy clause in the loan deal and one that Terriers supporters will be enthusiastic about given the 24-year-old’s recent displays.

Sinani has chipped in with three goals and two assists in the league this season, demonstrating his versatility in occupying almost every role behind a main frontman. Huddersfield may not have the talent or firepower to bulldoze their way into the top six, but in Duane Holmes, Thomas, Danny Ward and Josh Koroma, they have so much variety to keep the opponents guessing and make the Terriers a test for any backline in the division.

Sinani was deemed surplus to requirements as the Canaries comfortably won the Championship last season, suggesting that with his contract up at the end of next season his choice would be to remain at the John Smith’s Stadium where his skillset is appreciated and is improving week on week under Corberan.

The Terriers should definitely exercise their option to buy in the loan deal and if possible, begin declaring their interest in the January transfer window to smoothen the process when the season comes to its conclusion.