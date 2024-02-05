A week on from Darren Moore's departure, Huddersfield Town are still on the hunt for their next manager.

The 49-year-old was relieved of his duties after a run of three victories from 23 matches in all competitions, leaving them in and around the Championship relegation zone.

Huddersfield's academy manager Jon Worthington was put in caretaker charge ahead of their huge all-Yorkshire clash with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, and it proved to be an excellent decision.

Four goals in 12 second-half minutes from Matty Pearson, Josh Koroma twice and Sorba Thomas inched the West Yorkshire side further away from the bottom three, now to within a point of Stoke City in a tightly packed bottom half of the table.

Huddersfield Town's search for a new manager continues

While only a week has passed since Moore's departure from the John Smith's Stadium, the club will be keen to appoint their new manager as soon as possible to give them the best chance of remaining in the Championship this season.

Several managers have been linked with the position, including some that have even managed in the division this season.

Both Michael Duff and John Eustace have emerged as contenders for the job, with Alan Nixon reporting that the former has had talks and TEAMtalk claiming that the latter has had contact with the Terriers hierarchy over the role.

Nathan Jones had also been linked with a move to the vacant position in West Yorkshire, but on Sunday completed a deal with League One side Charlton Athletic on a long-term contract.

Barrow's Pete Wild could be an ideal replacement for Huddersfield Town

One option that has not yet been considered is that of Pete Wild of Barrow, a team currently vying for a place in League One next season.

The Bluebirds jumped into the automatic play-off places in League Two over the weekend following a 1-0 win at home to fellow promotion hopefuls MK Dons.

Having spent three consecutive seasons in the EFL following their promotion from the National League, Wild has significantly improved their league finish since his arrival, and is currently on track to do so again this season.

Their first two seasons in League Two saw them finish just outside the relegation zone, but the 39-year-old's arrival last term saw them finish in ninth place - 13 points away from the play-offs.

Wild himself is only into his third job in management, having been named caretaker boss at Oldham Athletic on two occasions before seeing out nine games at the end of the 2018-19 season following the resignation of Paul Scholes.

He would move to non-league with Halifax Town, who he would have battling for promotion from the National League before taking the reins at Holker Street in 2022.

Pete Wild's managerial statistics as per Transfermarkt (Correct as of 5/3/24) Club Games Wins Draws Losses Win % Oldham Athletic 9 4 2 3 44.44% Halifax Town 139 65 28 46 46.76% Barrow 89 35 22 32 39.33%

If Huddersfield were to land Wild, then he would not be the only manager from League Two to make the step up to the Championship this season following Swansea City's appointment of Notts County's Luke Williams in January.

Wild also makes a lot of sense from a logistics point of view as he was born in Royton, which is around 19 miles away from Huddersfield just across the Pennines, and presumably still lives in the Greater Manchester area.

Barrow also share their training facilities with FC United of Manchester, based in North Manchester, in order to try and attract a better calibre of player as the club's Cumbrian location is perhaps not the most ideal for some players to be travelling to on a daily basis.

Wild, aged 39, also prides himself on making his team defensively sound, with his side conceding the third-fewest goals in League Two this season, while Huddersfield rank within the bottom five in the Championship.

While it may not be the star-studded appointment that many Terriers fans crave, Wild has shown in League Two and the National League he can operate on a tight budget and get the best out of his players.

Barrow currently have the 14th ranked squad in terms of market value, proving they are punching above their weight the financial power of Wrexham, Stockport County and Mansfield Town in the division.

You would think if Barrow were to remain in League Two this season, Wild would be touted for a number of jobs in the divisions above.

So early into his managerial journey, Wild could be one of those who reach the very top of English football.