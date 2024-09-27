Michael Duff is already under early pressure at Huddersfield Town following three defeats in the Terriers' last four games, but fans will need to be patient in Duff's regime.

Duff is looking to avoid the same fate from his tenure at Swansea City, as despite Huddersfield winning their opening three League One games, they now find themselves in dire form.

The unconvincing performances have continued, most recently suffering a 2-0 home defeat to Blackpool, which has began to raise questions over whether Duff is the right man for the job.

In his previous spells as a manager, Duff endured success with both Barnsley and Cheltenham Town, where he had a fast start with Barnsley which continued throughout the season with the Tykes just falling short in the play-off final, but the same can't be said for Cheltenham.

The Robins legend joined the club as their new boss in September 2018, looking to provide some stability in League Two after mediocre campaigns, but like Huddersfield, the process has to be trusted.

Huddersfield should look back beyond Barnsley for Michael Duff hope as pressure grows

There is no doubt, on the whole, Duff has been successful thus far in his managerial career. Aside from Swansea, a bright campaign for Barnsley put him on the road to succeed as a coach, but his upbringing as a manager stemmed further back.

His first season as Cheltenham boss ended in the same mediocre fashion that fans were used to, finishing 16th, but in seasons to come, the former Burnley captain would stamp his pedigree into Cheltenham Town folklore.

Duff's record after ten league games with the three clubs he's managed as per Transfermarkt Club Won Drawn Lost Position Cheltenham Town 2 2 6 19th Barnsley 5 2 3 5th Huddersfield Town 4 0 3 5th *Seven for Huddersfield after maximum of games played in League One so far

Like Huddersfield, it was a slow start for the Robins, and his Cheltenham story is a reminder that patience is needed in the hope of success.

In the 2019/20 season, he guided Cheltenham to the play-offs, and if not for COVID, could've gone one step further and achieved automatic promotion.

Despite a play-off semi-final defeat to Northampton Town, the following season, Duff guided Cheltenham to the League Two title, ending their 13-year wait for League One football.

He flourished in League One, recording the Robins' highest ever finish in the division of 15th, which then brought him his move to Barnsley.

If Duff can do all that on the tight budget of Cheltenham Town, think of the possibilities with the tools he has at Huddersfield.

Despite the vast difference in clubs, comparisons can be made between the Terriers and Cheltenham

There is obviously a completely different expectation when it comes to the two clubs. Huddersfield are aiming for a quick return to the Championship, and Cheltenham were hoping for stability in League One.

Duff, of course, has a much higher quality of squad in Yorkshire, but his style of play emulates his time with the Robins.

He adopted a 3-5-2 formation, which brought brilliant success in Gloucestershire, and after his early fixtures with the Terriers, he's hoping to do the same.

Duff has prided himself on his defensive structure throughout his career, and proved that defense is as important as attack.

Yes, so far, it hasn't gone to plan on some occasions, but judging by his opening three games, the Terriers only conceded one goal, and that could be a sign of things to come.

Patience is needed for Duff to succeed

It's always a daunting task to take over a big club in dire need of rejuvenation.

Duff almost did this with Barnsley, and if he hadn't made the move to South-Wales, he arguably could have returned the Tykes to the Championship.

It would be silly to sack Duff so early on after already showing signs of the style of play he adopted at Cheltenham, and with the squad he has at his disposal, he could be a match made in heaven.

The Terriers boss knows what it's like to compete at this level, whether it's down at the bottom or at the top, which could prove to be an advantage as the season goes on.

He has a proven track record and Huddersfield still find themselves in the play-off places at the current moment. It's early days, and you only need to look at his past to prove Duff is the right man for the job.