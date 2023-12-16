Highlights QPR's recent run of wins and draws has put them just one point behind Huddersfield Town in the Championship table.

This time last month, things were looking rather bleak for Queens Park Rangers.

At the time, the R's had played 16 matches but still had just two league victories to their name, including none at Loftus Road. Indeed, their overall record stood at two wins, four draws and ten defeats, leaving them on 10 points.

Huddersfield Town, at that stage, were five points clear in 21st.

However, even at that stage, there was cause for optimism at Loftus Road, and cause for concern at the Kirklees Stadium.

After coming in to replace Gareth Ainsworth, Marti Cifuentes had drawn his first two matches in charge, and, since then, the R's boss has put together a brilliant run, with QPR winning three and drawing one of their last five outings.

As a result of that run, heading into this weekend's clash with bottom-of-the-table Sheffield Wednesday, QPR are now just one point behind Huddersfield Town in 21st.

This means that a victory on Saturday afternoon could see the R's climb out of the relegation zone and above Huddersfield Town, depending on the Terriers' own result, of course.

QPR duo should concern Huddersfield Town

What should really concern Huddersfield Town, though, is that QPR have two players in Ilias Chair and Chris Willock who have the star quality to help ensure their recent run turns into consistent results.

Willock, for example, has been a regular starter under Cifuentes so far, and in recent weeks, the QPR bosses' faith in him has begun to pay off.

The 25-year-old has three goals and an assist in his last four games, and we only have to look at his previous records in the division to see just how damaging he can be in attack.

Chris Willock's Championship record so far, according to Transfermarkt. Club Season Matches Goals Assists West Brom 2019/20 14 2 - QPR 2020/21 38 3 5 2021/22 35 7 11 2022/23 28 6 2 2023/24 16 3 1 Total 131 21 19 Stats correct as of 15/12/23

The same could be said for Ilias Chair, who has starred previously in the Championship in terms of the numbers he has put up.

So far this campaign, the 26-year-old has scored two goals and registered four assists, but excitingly, there could be plenty more to come.

As you can see below, previously, Chair has been consistent in terms of scoring goals and registering assists in the Championship.

Ilias Chair's Championship record so far, according to Transfermarkt Club Season Matches Goals Assists QPR 2017/18 4 1 1 2018/19 4 - 1 2019/20 41 4 6 2020/21 45 8 4 2021/22 39 9 5 2022/23 40 5 9 2023/24 20 2 3 Total 193 29 30 Stats correct as of 15/12/23

Indeed, considering the ability of the above duo, and Huddersfield Town's own struggles, the Terriers must surely be nervously looking over their shoulders.

Should Chair or Willock, or both, hit form, Huddersfield Town could be in big trouble in terms of relegation this campaign.