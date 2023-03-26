Huddersfield Town are currently in a very uncertain situation - and that's not just because they don't know which division they will be competing in next season.

The Terriers are also the subject of a takeover bid from a North American consortium and although there are promising signs that this deal will go through, the EFL will need to ratify it before the group can take control of the club.

At this stage, the group are yet to reveal themselves and that may come as a slight concern, but it may take some time for this deal to be given the green light anyway and their identities may become clearer in the coming days or weeks.

With this potential change of ownership in mind though, the club's recruitment team won't know the type of budget Neil Warnock or his potential successor will have to work with during the summer and that will make it difficult for them to identify suitable targets.

They will, however, probably have an idea of who's staying and who's going, potentially allowing them to focus on certain positions before the next window opens.

And we have selected two players who could be good additions for the Terriers when they get the opportunity to strengthen their squad.

1 Lewie Coyle

With Cyrus Christie looking set to spend the remainder of the season on the sidelines, this will give Coyle the perfect opportunity to show Liam Rosenior why he should be handed a new contract.

His deal expires at the end of this campaign but the Tigers could trigger the 12-month extension option they have if required, so the Terriers may not be able to recruit him for free.

You just feel Christie may remain above Coyle in the pecking order when he returns though and that could make the latter a potentially cheap addition this summer, regardless of whether he has his deal extended.

Coyle may not want to drop down to League One but there's every chance the Terriers could remain in their current division. And if Coyle is allowed to leave, a switch to Huddersfield could be a good move for him considering he won't have to move too far.

The two sides are a considerable distance away but Coyle may be keen to remain in the north, making the John Smith's Stadium an attractive destination.

For Huddersfield, he could be a brilliant addition considering the experience he has, with the Hull man potentially able to replace Matt Lowton who will leave the Terriers on the expiration of his contract.

At 27, he could be a good long-term addition and is certainly worth keeping tabs on. Having both him and Ollie Turton competing for the right-back spot would be ideal.

2 Nesta Guinness-Walker

Underappreciated by Reading manager Paul Ince, Guinness-Walker deserves the opportunity to shine elsewhere and considering he has been behind others in the pecking order for much of the campaign, he could be released.

The Royals would be making a huge mistake if they let him go on the expiration of his contract - because although he isn't the best defensively - he is a real asset going forward and he's proved that at the Select Car Leasing Stadium this term.

Having spent last season with AFC Wimbledon in the third tier, the 23-year-old may be open to making the step down if that means he's going to be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

With Josh Koroma's contract coming to an end, Rolando Aarons likely to be released at the end of the campaign and Anthony Knockaert and Joseph Hungbo's loan spells expiring in less than two months, it makes sense for them to look at their wing position.

Guinness-Walker has shown that he can thrive if given the license to get forward, so this signing seems like a no-brainer if the Royals don't tie him down to a new deal.

He may get more chances to shine between now and the end of the season, so the Terriers' scouts should be looking to go to some of the Berkshire outfit's games and judge whether he would be a suitable option.