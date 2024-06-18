Highlights Huddersfield Town is signing Lasse Sorensen to build a promotion-winning squad for League One.

Sorensen brings versatility and a proven track record in League One with room for improvement.

Owner Kevin Nagle's focus on signing experienced players shows lessons have been learned.

Huddersfield Town have agreed a deal to sign Lasse Sorensen from Lincoln City as they prepare for life back in League One.

The Terriers endured a disappointing season last time out, with owner Kevin Nagle’s bold managerial decisions backfiring, with Darren Moore struggling after replacing Neil Warnock.

Andre Breitenreiter succeeded the ex-Sheffield Wednesday chief for the run-in, but he couldn’t inspire a turnaround, with Huddersfield finishing in the bottom three.

Huddersfield Town set to sign Lasse Sorensen

Another managerial change followed after relegation, with Michael Duff appointed as the new boss last month, and attention has quickly turned to building a squad that can win promotion.

And, it appears the club are closing in on a new addition, as Football Insider revealed that they have agreed a fee with Lincoln to sign Sorensen.

The update states that Huddersfield have seen off competition from several EFL sides to sign the ex-Stoke City man, who will now complete the formalities before the move is announced.

The 24-year-old will bring versatility to Duff’s squad, as he spent last season as a right wing-back, but he can also play in midfield if needed as well.

Lasse Sorensen is a proven League One performer

This is the sort of signing that makes a lot of sense for Huddersfield, as they are desperate to win promotion next season, so they are right to target proven performers in the third tier.

Sorensen fits the bill on that front, as he enjoyed a fantastic season individually with the Imps, where he played in 44 games, scoring four goals and registering eight assists as they just missed out on the play-offs despite a brilliant final few months of the season.

Pleasingly though, Sorensen isn’t just a signing for the here and now, as at 24, he is someone who has room for improvement, so there’s a lot to like about this potential deal for the Terriers.

Huddersfield Town’s summer transfer plans

There’s pressure on Nagle to get things right this summer after a challenging 12 months, but there are a lot of signs to suggest he has learnt plenty of lessons.

The move for Duff was an astute one, but they now must give him all the support possible as it’s clear that the squad needs a lot of work on it.

As outlined above, Sorensen ticks a lot of boxes for what Huddersfield should want, in terms of his age and experience, and he would appear to be an upgrade in what Duff wants from his side.

You would expect that he would be earmarked for the wing-back role, and the numbers last season show that Sorensen is very productive, and he will be a valuable outlet down the flank with his energy and ability on the ball.

It seems as though this deal is close, and it would be a very good start to the window for Huddersfield, and the fans will be hoping that more quality arrives over the coming weeks, and it will be interesting to see what the XI looks like when the new season comes around in August.