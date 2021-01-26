Huddersfield Town set to swerve outgoing player agreement despite talks

Huddersfield Town will not be sending Jaden Brown on loan to St Mirren, despite holding talks with the Scottish side this month.

Brown has made eight appearances in the Championship this season for Huddersfield, with Carlos Corberan finding the 22-year-old useful within his wider squad.

However, he’s firmly behind Harry Toffolo in the pecking order at the John Smith’s Stadium, with the left-back one of Corberan’s most consistent performers.

Campbell? Eiting? – Can you name which Huddersfield Town player scored each of these 15 goals this season?

1 of 15 Who scored the club's first league goal of the season? Jonathan Hogg Harry Toffolo Frazier Campbell Josh Koroma

That had led to talks with St Mirren over a possible loan for Brown, but it has now been revealed by Jim Goodwin that he will not be moving to Scotland.

As quoted by the Daily Record, he told Express Sport: “Jaden was a player that we were talking to.

“We had conversations with Huddersfield, but that was as far as it went. Jaden isn’t coming to St Mirren.”

Despite finding himself behind Toffolo in the pecking order at Huddersfield, a crippling injury list Corberan is contending with means that Brown is very much in contention when it comes to a 20-man matchday squad.

Brown has been an unused substitute in Huddersfield’s last three fixtures, with his last appearance coming when Corberan’s side beat Blackburn Rovers over the festive period.

The Verdict

Whether a loan would be good for Brown or not is irrelevant when you think about how stretched the Huddersfield squad is.

Toffolo plays a high number of minutes, but he needs cover incase an intense season catches up with him.

Brown is adequate cover and you can understand why it isn’t a simple decision for Huddersfield to move him on this month.

Thoughts? Let us know!