Huddersfield Town set to recover one of their Chelsea loan duo as Carlos Corberan drops update on quintet

Huddersfield Town will be boosted by the return of Levi Colwill tomorrow evening against Cardiff City, with Carlos Corberan also revealing that fellow Chelsea loanee, Tino Anjorin, is now in the final stages of his rehab with the club.

Colwill, 18, has been one of the Championship’s breakout stars on his season-long loan from Chelsea. However, he’s not featured since January 2nd due to a knee injury.

Corberan has revealed that the centre-back will be in contention to make his return against Cardiff tomorrow night, whilst also confirming there are no fresh injury concerns after Saturday’s win at Fulham.

“We are going to have the same players but we have the opportunity to add Colwill,” Corberan stated.

“There won’t be big differences with the availability of the players.”

Anjorin, meanwhile, is yet to feature for Huddersfield after signing on loan from Chelsea due to a foot injury. The midfielder has been undergoing rehab with his parent-club, but is now working with Town as he looks to get himself fit.

Corberan revealed: “We need to see how he progresses. He’s working with the medical staff, finishing the last part of his rehab with the club.

“It’s positive to have him here, because we can start to build the process of integrating him, talking about the previous games, analysing him and start to make him ready.”

👋 Hey, Tino! 👊 Tino has arrived at Canalside this morning to continue his rehab programme with #htafc! pic.twitter.com/YsFtqbqqpj — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) February 21, 2022

Pipa headlines the remaining list of absentees at Huddersfield, although Corberan was at least able to provide a positive update on the Spaniard’s groin complaint.

“Pipa has progressed really well, but he’s a player that we aren’t going to have (against Cardiff),” he said. “We will see how he can progress in the coming days.”

Jamal Blackman’s absence from the squad in the weekend win over Fulham was down to a stomach problem, whilst Corberan brought bad news on Alex Vallejo’s knee injury: “He’s very far (away from a return) unfortunately.

“It was going to be three or four months from the injury, so it’s going to be impossible for him to come back with the group before April.”

Huddersfield sit fifth in the Championship table and are currently 15 games unbeaten across all competitions, a run they are looking to continue tomorrow against Cardiff at the John Smith’s Stadium.