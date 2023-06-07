Neil Warnock is set to remain in charge of Huddersfield Town for the 2023/24 campaign, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

It is understood that Warnock has held positive talks with the Terriers' prospective new owner Kevin Nagle.

Huddersfield are said to have started a search for a replacement for the 74-year-old, but are now set to cancel plans to hold interviews with candidates this week following this change of heart.

Warnock's new contract may only be as short as six months as his main motivation is to give Nagle time to adjust to life in English football.

The Huddersfield boss is currently contacting players as he attempts to assemble a squad which is capable of achieving a relative amount of success in the Championship.

What has Neil Warnock previously said about his future at Huddersfield Town?

Warnock previously suggested that he was set to leave Huddersfield upon the expiry of his current contract.

Speaking to BBC Sport West Yorkshire in April about whether he would be interested in carrying on in the Huddersfield dugout beyond the 2022/23 season, Warnock said:"Not really, no.

"I think, what I have said is, if I can help at all I will do, which is natural."

Warnock later added: "Yes, I would [stay] if I was 20 years younger!

"I only work February, March and April, so I won't be doing anything until next February.

"But I wouldn't write off me coming back somewhere, you know, to help somebody."

Warnock has now changed his stance on his future as he is set to oversee proceedings at the John Smith's Stadium next season.

Huddersfield's fans will be delighted to hear that Warnock is set to stay at the club as he defied all expectations by guiding the club to safety in the Championship earlier this year.

With Warnock at the helm, there is no reason why the Terriers cannot go on to make a positive start to the new term.

The former Middlesbrough boss will be hoping to use his wealth of experience to his advantage when it comes to recruiting players this summer.

Providing that Huddersfield are able to secure the services of individuals who suit Warnock's style of play, they will fancy their chances of causing issues for their second tier opponents when the 2023/24 term gets underway.