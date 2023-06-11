Danny Ward is now likely to sign a new deal with Huddersfield Town, according to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

It is understood that Ward is expected to agree to fresh terms due to the fact that Terriers boss Neil Warnock will remain in charge of the club for the 2023/24 campaign.

As revealed by the Daily Mail last week, Warnock is set to stay at Huddersfield after holding positive talks with prospective owner Kevin Nagle.

The Terriers recently cancelled plans to interview potential replacements for Warnock, whose new contract may only be as short as six months.

The 74-year-old is keen to give Nagle time to adjust to life in charge of an English club, and is already contacting players as he attempts to assemble a squad which is capable of reaching new heights in the Championship.

What has previously been said about Huddersfield's contract talks with Danny Ward?

As confirmed by Huddersfield's official website last month, the club have been in talks with Ward's representatives over a new contract.

Ward's current deal at the John Smith's Stadium is set to expire at the end of June.

As per this latest update from Nixon, the forward is now likely to extend his stay at the club.

How did Danny Ward fare for Huddersfield Town last season?

Ward was utilised on a regular basis by Huddersfield during the previous campaign.

The 32-year-old helped the Terriers retain their Championship status by providing nine direct goal contributions in 36 league appearances.

Huddersfield guaranteed their survival in the penultimate game of the season against Sheffield United as Ward scored the only goal of this particular clash in the 59th minute.

In terms of his overall contribution for the Terriers, Ward has managed to find the back of the net on 41 occasions in 243 appearances.

This is unquestionably a significant boost for Huddersfield as Ward demonstrated last season that he is still capable of making a positive impact in the Championship.

The Terriers would have had to source a replacement for Ward this summer if he had decided to call time on his spell at the club.

However, with the forward set to stay, Huddersfield will be able to focus on signing players who will compliment his style of play over the course of the transfer window.

By nailing their recruitment, the Terriers could go on to make an encouraging start to the new term with Ward in their side.