Huddersfield Town are showing strong interest in signing young prospect Jackson Shorrocks from Blackburn Rovers.

Alan Nixon has revealed that the versatile midfielder, who captains Blackburn’s under-18's side, has been informed he can leave, and Huddersfield are poised to make their move.

Despite his leadership role and versatility, Blackburn have decided to let Shorrocks go, presenting an opportunity for Huddersfield to strengthen their squad with a promising talent.

Shorrocks is primarily a defensive midfielder but is comfortable at centre back and in central midfield, offering valuable flexibility.

This potential signing reflects Huddersfield’s strategic focus on investing in youth, which aligns with manager Michael Duff’s vision for building a dynamic and adaptable team.

Whilst it's not known what age Shorrocks is, he became a scholar ahead of the 2023/24 season with Blackburn, and those contracts typically last for two years before clubs decide whether or not to offer professional deals - it appears that Shorrocks has not earned himself one, therefore can talk to other clubs about his future.

Huddersfield Town set to move for Jackson Shorrocks amid Blackburn Rovers decision

Rovers are renowned for their successful academy, which has consistently produced first-team talent.

Currently fifth in the U18 Premier League North, the club’s youth setup remains one of the strongest in the country.

Shorrocks has been a key figure this season, playing 11 times in the aforementioned under-18's competition for Rovers, leading by example as captain while showcasing his positional flexibility.

However, with fierce competition for places and a well-stocked academy pipeline, Blackburn have decided to allow Shorrocks to explore new opportunities as he approaches the end of his scholarship.

This decision presents an opportunity for Huddersfield, who unlike many English clubs have a B-team instead of an under-21's squad that Shorrocks could slot into.

His versatility across multiple positions makes him an exciting developmental prospect, offering Michael Duff valuable options for future squad depth.

Huddersfield Town interest in Jackson Shorrocks could be a long-term strategy instead of short-term thinking

Huddersfield Town's interest in Shorrocks is rooted in their strategic approach to youth development.

Michael Duff's transfer strategy at the club emphasises value for money, considering not just talent but also financial viability, personality, character, age, and experience.

He focuses on signing players who can contribute immediately while also having potential resale value as they develop with the team.

This pragmatic approach to recruitment aligns with Huddersfield's long-term vision and could explain their interest in Jackson Shorrocks, whose versatility and leadership make him a promising investment for the future.

The pursuit of Shorrocks also reflects Huddersfield’s need to address defensive concerns.

League One Table (As Of February 16, 2025) Position Team Played Goal difference Points 1 Birmingham City 29 +32 69 2 Wycombe Wanderers 30 +25 60 3 Wrexham 30 +20 58 4 Stockport County 32 +19 57 5 Huddersfield Town 30 +16 52 6 Leyton Orient 30 +19 50

Following the departure of Michal Helik to Oxford United, who was a key figure in their backline, the Terriers have struggled to maintain defensive solidity.

The lack of a direct replacement has been a contentious issue among fans, contributing to inconsistent performances.

By targeting Shorrocks, Huddersfield are aiming to bolster their defensive options while investing in a player with significant growth potential. His leadership qualities and positional flexibility make him an ideal candidate to strengthen Town's squad long-term and help begin to resolve their defensive vulnerabilities.

With Huddersfield leading the race for his signature, Shorrocks could prove to be a shrewd acquisition, providing a promising future development for the Terriers.