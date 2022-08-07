Huddersfield Town set to finalise transfer swoop for defender

Huddersfield Town are edging closer to reaching an agreement with Halifax Town to sign centre-back Jesse Debrah.

The 22-year-old, who was previously with Millwall as a youngster, joined the Yorkshire outfit last season and impressed as the side reached the play-offs but they ultimately came up short as they chased promotion to the Football League.

Nevertheless, Debrah’s performances have caught the eye and Sun reporter Alan Nixon has confirmed that productive talks have been held between the clubs.

He claims that a deal in the region of £200,000 should be agreed in the coming days, with an expectation that the player could make the move to join the Terriers during the week.

It remains to be seen what Huddersfield’s plan with the youngster are, as they have already made a non-league signing this summer after bringing in giant striker Kyle Hudlin but he was loaned to League Two outfit AFC Wimbledon almost immediately after signing.

Danny Schofield’s men have endured a difficult start to the season, suffering back-to-back defeats to begin the campaign.

Can you name which club Huddersfield Town signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Who did Huddersfield sign Jack Rudoni from? Aston Villa Sutton United Rotherham United AFC Wimbledon

The verdict

This is the sort of low-risk move that Huddersfield have made in the past with players and it’s one that could turn out to be shrewd.

Clearly, the club aren’t able to compete financially with many in the division so it’s about identifying young, hungry players who can make the step up.

The club obviously feel Debrah can do that and whilst the player may have to be patient before he gets opportunities, it’s surely a move he would be desperate to happen.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.