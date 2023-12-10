Highlights Huddersfield Town's recent poor form has them looking over their shoulders, as they are now just two points above the relegation zone.

The club is set to sell starlet Brahima Diarra in the upcoming transfer window, rather than let his contract run down, as he is being targeted by Championship clubs.

Diarra's departure could further impact Huddersfield's chances of survival, as he is a talented player who may not want to stay at a struggling club.

Darren Moore's Huddersfield Town have won just two of their last ten Championship fixtures, and Saturday's 1-1 draw with Bristol City has the Terriers looking worryingly over their shoulders.

An upturn in form for Queen's Park Rangers under new boss Marti Cifuentes, has coincided with the Terriers' poor run leaving the West Yorkshire outfit just two points above the relegation zone.

In fact, if QPR secure a fourth consecutive victory in their upcoming clash with Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday, and the Terriers fail to beat Preston North End on Tuesday, then Darren Moore's side will find themselves in the bottom three.

And a transfer development regarding Terriers starlet Brahima Diarra could further compound the club's chances of second-tier survival, with the midfielder set to depart the Kirklees Stadium in January.

Huddersfield to cash in on Diarra with Championship clubs interested

Diarra, whose contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024, is being eyed up by second tier clubs, and the Town hierarchy are set to sell one of their better young talents instead of letting the Malian run his contract down until the end.

"Huddersfield will cash in on midfielder Brahima Diarra in the window - with Championship interest," Nixon wrote on Patreon:

"Diarra was linked with Leicester City when they were in the Premier League and they may return with an offer.

"Terriers will sell Diarra rather than let his deal run down.

"Darren Moore is hoping for some early arrivals with his transfer team working on a surprise foreign capture."

Diarra's contract runs out in June, when he would be able to leave the club on a free, so the Terriers can not be blamed for selling him in January instead.

Furthermore, a player of Diarra's talent will not be keen to stay put at a club who are flirting with relegation for the second consecutive season, especially amid interest from a Leicester side who are more than likely to be in next season's Premier League.

Brahima Diarra's Huddersfield Town Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 14 Goals 0 Shots Per Game 0.6 Big Chances Missed 0 Assists 1 Key Passes Per Game 0.4 Pass Accuracy 74% Interceptions Per Game 0.2 Tackles Per Game 1.1 Successful Dribbles Per Game 1.1 Balls Recovered Per Game 1.9 (Stats Correct As Of December 10, 2023 - As Per Sofascore)

But, perhaps it is not all bad for the Terriers, who could have a successful January window if Moore's transfer plans come to fruition, particularly if the foreign capture mentioned above turns out to be a gem.

How much could Huddersfield Town sell Brahima Diarra for?

As per Transfermarkt, Diarra's market value is £300,000, but with the 20-year-old's contract expiring the end of the season, potential suitors such as the Foxes could lure him away from the Terriers for even less.

However, with the risk of Diarra departing for free in the summer, it is easy to see why the Terriers are keen to cash in on the midfielder in January.

The upcoming transfer window also presents the Foxes with an opportunity to secure their man for a cheap sum, rather than wait until the summer when other clubs may be queuing up for the signature of a free agent.

Diarra could be a good signing for the Foxes

The midfielder has made 14 appearances for the Terriers this campaign, and despite making just five starts he has created one assist this season.

Enzo Maresca is a manager who is really getting the best out of the Foxes' young talent, such as 19-year-old Abdul Issahaku Fatawu and Mads Hermansen who, at 23, is young for a Championship goalkeeper.

Maresca is a boss who could really get the best out of Diarra, and it will be exciting for all to see what the Mali under-23 international could achieve alongside the likes of quality footballers such as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Diarra could be the latest of a whole host of exciting signings for the Foxes.