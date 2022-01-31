Huddersfield Town set to beat Ipswich Town to transfer deal for Manchester City player

Manchester City youngster Morgan Rogers is heading to Huddersfield Town for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, according to a report from the East Anglian Daily Times.

The 19-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at high-flying Bournemouth, but he has struggled to make an impact at the Vitality Stadium due to fierce competition for places.

Rogers has made 15 appearances in the Championship but just one of them has been from the start and he was left out of Scott Parker’s squad to face Barnsley this past weekend.

Despite having the option to turn the temporary deal into a permanent one, Bournemouth have mutually agreed to terminate Rogers’ spell on the south coast with no intention to trigger their option.

That has left other EFL clubs scrambling for the teenager’s services in the final moments of the transfer window and despite Ipswich making an enquiry, it’s believed to be Huddersfield that have won the race for his signature to add to the likes of Josh Koroma, Sorba Thomas and new recruit Tino Anjorin from Chelsea.

The Verdict

Rogers really impressed whilst on loan at Lincoln City in League One last season which saw him naturally step up to the Championship.

There has been no indication that the 19-year-old can’t yet hack it in the second tier – it’s more that Scott Parker didn’t give him many chances to impress from the start.

With the imminent arrivals of Siriki Dembele and Todd Cantwell on the south coast, there was no room for Rogers and it’s just a case of things not working out.

Rogers though should mix well with the other exciting outlets Huddersfield have and they could be a team to watch with intent going forward for the rest of the season.