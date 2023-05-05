Huddersfield Town secured their Championship status for the 2023-24 season on Thursday night when they defeated Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United at the John Smith's Stadium.

A second half Danny Ward strike was enough to defeat the Blades and complete the great escape, with Neil Warnock masterminding yet another turn-around after he replaced Mark Fotheringham in the dugout back in February.

There is set to be a new era at the Terriers though in more ways than one this summer, and not just because Warnock will be slumping back off to his semi-retirement.

As well as a new manager, Huddersfield will have new ownership as American businessman Kevin Nagle looks to finalise his takeover.

The club confirmed in March that a North American consortium had agreed to a full purchase of Huddersfield after ex-chairman Dean Hoyle took control of Phil Hodgkinson's stake in the club, but things are yet to be completed.

However, there appears to be no issues involved in the deal and Nagle, who was a former minority owner of NBA franchise Sacramento Kings, tweeted his congratulations to the club on survival.

And per a report from Alan Nixon on Patreon, Nagle is looking to appoint someone with experience of English football to the role of chief executive when he gains control of the club in the form of Paul Buckle.

What clubs has Paul Buckle managed in England?

Buckle is no stranger to English football, having managed a whole host of clubs during his career.

Playing in the EFL for clubs such as Colchester United in his on-field days, Buckle first managed Torquay United between 2007 and 2011 before moving on to Bristol Rovers, whilst also managing Luton Town and Cheltenham.

What has Paul Buckle been up to recently?

The appointment of Buckle makes sense for Nagle as he worked at his very own Sacramento Republic of the USL Championship in America.

Buckle was both the head coach and technical director at Republic between 2015 and 2019, having previously already worked in America between his stints at Luton and Cheltenham at Metropolitan Oval - an affiliate of New York City FC.

Departing Sacramento in January 2019, Buckle worked with Southampton's academy for a year in a coaching capacity before returning to the USA, where he has worked as a technical advisor for both Hartford Athletic and the San Diego Loyal, both divisional rivals of Sacramento Republic.

Buckle will now seemingly return to England though when Nagle gets the seal of approval from the EFL to steer the ship at the Terriers.