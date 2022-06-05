Huddersfield Town set sights on non-league defender

Huddersfield Town’s incredible 2021/22 campaign ended with play-off heartbreak, with Nottingham Forest running out as 1-0 winners at Wembley.

As a result, expectation levels are likely to be high once again, with the Terriers’ excellent recent recruitment playing an integral role in their eventual third-placed finish.

Smart signings are becoming quite a common theme at the John Smith’s Stadium, with the Terriers currently considering a move for Halifax Town defender Jesse Debrah, as per a Patreon from journalist Alan Nixon.

The 21-year-old featured 24 times in the National League for Halifax last season, starting to see more regular game time as the campaign progressed.

Debrah progressed through the academy ranks at Millwall, captaining his side at various stages at youth level.

If successful in their pursuit of the 21-year-old, it is expected that the Terriers will immediately assess him before deciding if a loan move will be the most appropriate next step in his career.

The verdict

Huddersfield have recruited excellently in recent seasons, with Debrah appearing to be someone with a high enough ceiling.

The 21-year-old, who has predominantly appeared as a left-sided centre-back in a back three this season, proved to be an important figure for The Shaymen.

Given the sheer size of the jump from National League football to the top end of the Championship, it will be no surprise if the Terriers send him somewhere in the Football League to bridge the gap.

However, he is someone who may benefit from sticking close to the first team set up at the Championship club.